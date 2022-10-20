Cook Islands beat Wales 18-12 in Rugby League World Cup

LEIGH, England (AP) — The Cook Islands came from behind twice to beat Wales 18-12 in their Rugby League World Cup opener on Wednesday.

The Kukis earned only their second World Cup win and first since 2013 when they beat Wales in Wales.

The Cooks started as pre-match favorites but conceded first when Rhodri Lloyd scooped up a well-weighted kick from Josh Ralph to touch down in the 13th minute.

Kayal Iro, Zane Tetevano and Steve Marsters threatened for the Cooks before Tepai Moeroa barged over only to lose possession. They leveled at 6-6 when Huddersfield-bound Esan Marsters burst through to send center Anthony Gelling racing clear to the posts.

Wales reclaimed the lead with a fine individual try from halfback Ollie Olds, who created space with a dummy and powered to the line. Matty Fozard landed his second conversion but a penalty from Steve Marsters, adding to an earlier goal, cut the Kukis' deficit to 12-8 at the break.

They upped the tempo in the second half, and had a try disallowed for a knock-on. The game turned with two quickfire tries. Davvy Moale grabbed one from a Jon Ford pass, and Steve Marsters rose in the corner to claim a high kick and score.

Wales, without a World Cup win since 2000, almost produced a last-minute draw after Lloyd charged down a kick but Caleb Aekins opted not to pass with a try for the taking out wide and the chance was lost.

