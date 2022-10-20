Ronaldo not needed as Man United shows promise in EPL win

With a few minutes remaining in the match, Cristiano Ronaldo left Manchester United's dugout and made his way along the side of the field and down the tunnel, shunning fans' attempts at a high-five off the soccer great.

He was in no mood for that, not after failing to even make it off the substitutes' bench.

United didn't need him Wednesday.

Producing possibly its most complete performance under Erik ten Hag, United swept past Tottenham in a 2-0 win to move to the brink of the Champions League qualification positions in the Premier League.

Another of English soccer's storied clubs is stirring, too.

Liverpool completed a redemptive week by beating West Ham 1-0 at Anfield, where three days earlier Jurgen Klopp's team had seen off Manchester City by the same score. Darwin Núñez scored the first-half winner against West Ham, showing signs of life after a slow start at his new club.

Much like United, Liverpool maybe has been written off too soon this season.

After goals by Fred and Bruno Fernandes sealed its win, fifth-place United is now only a point behind Chelsea, which occupies the fourth and final Champions League place after it drew 0-0 at Brentford on Wednesday.

Liverpool is three points further back in seventh but won't be discounted by its rivals higher in the standings.

Newcastle, which sits between United and Liverpool in sixth place, extended its unbeaten run to six games by beating Everton 1-0 thanks to Miguel Almiron's first-half goal. The Saudi-owned team might also be a top-four contender this season.

In the other match, Southampton climbed out of the bottom three with a 1-0 victory at Bournemouth that ended its five-game winless run.

___

AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup