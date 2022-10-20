Southampton ends winless run with 1-0 victory at Bournemouth

BOURNEMOUTH, England (AP) — Southampton ended a five-game winless run and moved out of the relegation zone with a 1-0 victory at Bournemouth in the Premier League on Wednesday.

Che Adams headed in a cross from Romain Perraud in the ninth minute at Vitality Stadium and the visitors held on to give manager Ralph Hasenhuttl a vital win.

Bournemouth lost for the first time under interim manager Gary O’Neil, who had guided the mid-table Cherries on a six-game unbeaten run after replacing Scott Parker.

Saints goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu twice denied Philip Billing in the first half — from close range in the 16th minute and a long-range strike at the half-hour mark. Marcos Senesi nearly equalized just after halftime but his header went wide.

The victory lifted Hasenhuttl's team four spots to 14th place and should ease some pressure off the Saints manager.

O’Neil took over after Bournemouth fired Parker following a 9-0 defeat at Liverpool on Aug. 27.

