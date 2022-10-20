England's Topley out of T20 World Cup because of injury

PERTH, Australia (AP) — England fast bowler Reece Topley was ruled out of the T20 World Cup because of injury on Wednesday, three days before the team's opening match.

He was replaced in the squad by fellow left-armer Tymal Mills.

Topley rolled his left ankle after standing on a boundary advertisement cushion then landing awkwardly during some catching drills ahead of England’s warmup win over Pakistan in Brisbane on Monday.

Scans showed Topley sustained ligament damage.

Mills was one of England’s three traveling reserves and is a like-for-like replacement. He has not played since Aug. 10 because of a toe injury, however.

In last year's T20 World Cup, Mills had to be replaced because of injury midway through the tournament — and Topley came into England’s squad.

Topley has taken 17 wickets in 16 T20s this year, the most by any England bowler. He is currently ranked as the second-best seamer in T20 internationals and was likely to start against Afghanistan on Saturday.

___

More AP cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports