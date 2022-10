Wednesday At Panamerican Tennis Center Guadalajara, Mexico Purse: $2,697,000 Surface: Hardcourt outdoor GUADALAJARA, MEXICO (AP) _ Results Wednesday from Guadalajara Open at Panamerican Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses): Women's Singles Round of 32

Danielle Collins (14), United States, def. Magdalena Frech, Poland, 6-3, 6-4.

Women's Doubles

Round of 32

Yana Sizikova and Anastasia Potapova, Russia, def. Alize Cornet, France, and Jil Teichmann, Switzerland, 6-4, 6-3.