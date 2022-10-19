Alexa
AHL Glance

By Associated Press
2022/10/19 22:09
All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Charlotte 2 2 0 0 0 4 7 4
Hershey 2 2 0 0 0 4 5 2
Providence 2 2 0 0 0 4 7 4
Bridgeport 2 1 1 0 0 2 4 5
Lehigh Valley 2 1 1 0 0 2 4 4
WB/Scranton 1 0 0 1 0 1 2 3
Hartford 2 0 1 1 0 1 4 7
Springfield 2 0 2 0 0 0 5 7
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Belleville 2 2 0 0 0 4 12 8
Cleveland 2 2 0 0 0 4 11 9
Rochester 2 1 1 0 0 2 5 5
Toronto 2 1 1 0 0 2 5 5
Syracuse 2 0 0 0 2 2 9 11
Laval 2 0 1 1 0 1 8 12
Utica 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 3
WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Milwaukee 1 1 0 0 0 2 5 2
Manitoba 2 1 0 1 0 3 8 5
Grand Rapids 2 1 1 0 0 2 10 11
Rockford 2 1 1 0 0 2 5 8
Texas 2 1 1 0 0 2 8 7
Iowa 2 0 1 0 1 1 4 7
Chicago 1 0 1 0 0 0 2 5
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Coachella Valley 2 2 0 0 0 4 9 6
San Jose 2 2 0 0 0 4 7 4
Bakersfield 2 1 0 1 0 3 5 5
Ontario 3 2 1 0 0 4 15 8
Abbotsford 2 1 1 0 0 2 5 10
Colorado 2 1 1 0 0 2 7 8
San Diego 2 1 1 0 0 2 11 10
Tucson 2 1 1 0 0 2 4 7
Henderson 3 1 2 0 0 2 10 9
Calgary 2 0 2 0 0 0 6 9

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Tuesday's Games

Ontario 5, Henderson 3

Wednesday's Games

Milwaukee at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Springfield at Laval, 7 p.m.

Belleville at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Bakersfield at Henderson, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

No games scheduled

Friday's Games

Cleveland at Utica, 7 p.m.

Hershey at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Bridgeport at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Laval at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Springfield at Belleville, 7:05 p.m.

Syracuse at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Manitoba at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Texas at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Abbotsford at Coachella Valley, 9 p.m.

Calgary at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Ontario at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Grand Rapids at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Hershey at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Laval at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Manitoba at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Texas at Iowa, 7 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Springfield at Belleville, 7:05 p.m.

Utica at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Henderson at San Jose, 9 p.m.

San Diego at Ontario, 9 p.m.

Calgary at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Bakersfield at Tucson, 10 p.m.