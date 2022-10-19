NFL Glance

All Times EDT
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Buffalo
|5
|1
|0
|.833
|176
|81
|N.Y. Jets
|4
|2
|0
|.667
|143
|128
|Miami
|3
|3
|0
|.500
|131
|155
|New England
|3
|3
|0
|.500
|141
|113
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Tennessee
|3
|2
|0
|.600
|96
|118
|Indianapolis
|3
|2
|1
|.583
|103
|121
|Jacksonville
|2
|4
|0
|.333
|138
|114
|Houston
|1
|3
|1
|.300
|86
|99
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Baltimore
|3
|3
|0
|.500
|158
|141
|Cincinnati
|3
|3
|0
|.500
|138
|115
|Cleveland
|2
|4
|0
|.333
|148
|163
|Pittsburgh
|2
|4
|0
|.333
|97
|146
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Kansas City
|4
|2
|0
|.667
|179
|149
|L.A. Chargers
|4
|2
|0
|.667
|141
|152
|Denver
|2
|4
|0
|.333
|91
|99
|Las Vegas
|1
|4
|0
|.200
|125
|130
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Philadelphia
|6
|0
|0
|1.000
|161
|105
|N.Y. Giants
|5
|1
|0
|.833
|127
|113
|Dallas
|4
|2
|0
|.667
|110
|98
|Washington
|2
|4
|0
|.333
|102
|135
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Atlanta
|3
|3
|0
|.500
|146
|136
|Tampa Bay
|3
|3
|0
|.500
|121
|103
|New Orleans
|2
|4
|0
|.333
|141
|158
|Carolina
|1
|5
|0
|.167
|103
|146
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Minnesota
|5
|1
|0
|.833
|139
|118
|Green Bay
|3
|3
|0
|.500
|107
|123
|Chicago
|2
|4
|0
|.333
|93
|118
|Detroit
|1
|4
|0
|.200
|140
|170
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|L.A. Rams
|3
|3
|0
|.500
|104
|126
|San Francisco
|3
|3
|0
|.500
|122
|89
|Seattle
|3
|3
|0
|.500
|146
|163
|Arizona
|2
|4
|0
|.333
|114
|142
___
New Orleans at Arizona, 8:15 p.m.
Atlanta at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.
Cleveland at Baltimore, 1 p.m.
Detroit at Dallas, 1 p.m.
Green Bay at Washington, 1 p.m.
Indianapolis at Tennessee, 1 p.m.
N.Y. Giants at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Carolina, 1 p.m.
Houston at Las Vegas, 4:05 p.m.
N.Y. Jets at Denver, 4:05 p.m.
Kansas City at San Francisco, 4:25 p.m.
Seattle at L.A. Chargers, 4:25 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Miami, 8:20 p.m.
Open: Buffalo, L.A. Rams, Minnesota, Philadelphia
Chicago at New England, 8:15 p.m.
Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 8:15 p.m.
Denver vs Jacksonville at London, GBR, 9:30 a.m.
Arizona at Minnesota, 1 p.m.
Carolina at Atlanta, 1 p.m.
Chicago at Dallas, 1 p.m.
Las Vegas at New Orleans, 1 p.m.
Miami at Detroit, 1 p.m.
New England at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.
Tennessee at Houston, 4:05 p.m.
N.Y. Giants at Seattle, 4:25 p.m.
San Francisco at L.A. Rams, 4:25 p.m.
Washington at Indianapolis, 4:25 p.m.
Green Bay at Buffalo, 8:20 p.m.
Open: Kansas City, L.A. Chargers
Cincinnati at Cleveland, 8:15 p.m.