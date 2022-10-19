NFL Glance

All Times EDT

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA Buffalo 5 1 0 .833 176 81 N.Y. Jets 4 2 0 .667 143 128 Miami 3 3 0 .500 131 155 New England 3 3 0 .500 141 113

South

W L T Pct PF PA Tennessee 3 2 0 .600 96 118 Indianapolis 3 2 1 .583 103 121 Jacksonville 2 4 0 .333 138 114 Houston 1 3 1 .300 86 99

North

W L T Pct PF PA Baltimore 3 3 0 .500 158 141 Cincinnati 3 3 0 .500 138 115 Cleveland 2 4 0 .333 148 163 Pittsburgh 2 4 0 .333 97 146

West

W L T Pct PF PA Kansas City 4 2 0 .667 179 149 L.A. Chargers 4 2 0 .667 141 152 Denver 2 4 0 .333 91 99 Las Vegas 1 4 0 .200 125 130

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA Philadelphia 6 0 0 1.000 161 105 N.Y. Giants 5 1 0 .833 127 113 Dallas 4 2 0 .667 110 98 Washington 2 4 0 .333 102 135

South

W L T Pct PF PA Atlanta 3 3 0 .500 146 136 Tampa Bay 3 3 0 .500 121 103 New Orleans 2 4 0 .333 141 158 Carolina 1 5 0 .167 103 146

North

W L T Pct PF PA Minnesota 5 1 0 .833 139 118 Green Bay 3 3 0 .500 107 123 Chicago 2 4 0 .333 93 118 Detroit 1 4 0 .200 140 170

West

W L T Pct PF PA L.A. Rams 3 3 0 .500 104 126 San Francisco 3 3 0 .500 122 89 Seattle 3 3 0 .500 146 163 Arizona 2 4 0 .333 114 142

___

Thursday's Games

New Orleans at Arizona, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Atlanta at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

Cleveland at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

Detroit at Dallas, 1 p.m.

Green Bay at Washington, 1 p.m.

Indianapolis at Tennessee, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Houston at Las Vegas, 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Denver, 4:05 p.m.

Kansas City at San Francisco, 4:25 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Chargers, 4:25 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Miami, 8:20 p.m.

Open: Buffalo, L.A. Rams, Minnesota, Philadelphia

Monday's Games

Chicago at New England, 8:15 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 27

Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 30

Denver vs Jacksonville at London, GBR, 9:30 a.m.

Arizona at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

Carolina at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

Chicago at Dallas, 1 p.m.

Las Vegas at New Orleans, 1 p.m.

Miami at Detroit, 1 p.m.

New England at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

Tennessee at Houston, 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at Seattle, 4:25 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Rams, 4:25 p.m.

Washington at Indianapolis, 4:25 p.m.

Green Bay at Buffalo, 8:20 p.m.

Open: Kansas City, L.A. Chargers

Monday, Oct. 31

Cincinnati at Cleveland, 8:15 p.m.