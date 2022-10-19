THROUGH OCTOBER 18
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|GA
|AVG
|Jake Oettinger
|Dallas
|3
|180
|3
|1.00
|Frederik Andersen
|Carolina
|2
|120
|2
|1.00
|Craig Anderson
|Buffalo
|1
|60
|1
|1.00
|Antti Raanta
|Carolina
|1
|60
|1
|1.00
|Alex Stalock
|Chicago
|1
|58
|1
|1.03
|Ilya Sorokin
|N.Y. Islanders
|2
|118
|3
|1.53
|Stuart Skinner
|Edmonton
|2
|106
|3
|1.70
|Carter Hart
|Philadelphia
|3
|180
|6
|2.00
|Jordan Binnington
|St. Louis
|1
|60
|2
|2.00
|Tristan Jarry
|Pittsburgh
|2
|119
|4
|2.02
|Ilya Samsonov
|Toronto
|2
|119
|4
|2.02
|Logan Thompson
|Vegas
|3
|177
|6
|2.03
|Jake Allen
|Montreal
|2
|118
|4
|2.03
|Alex Nedeljkovic
|Detroit
|1
|59
|2
|2.03
|Semyon Varlamov
|N.Y. Islanders
|1
|59
|2
|2.03
|Sam Montembeault
|Montreal
|2
|121
|5
|2.48
|Connor Hellebuyck
|Winnipeg
|2
|120
|5
|2.50
|Ville Husso
|Detroit
|2
|120
|5
|2.50
|Jacob Markstrom
|Calgary
|2
|120
|5
|2.50
|Alexandar Georgiev
|Colorado
|2
|119
|5
|2.52
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|W
|L
|OT
|Carter Hart
|Philadelphia
|3
|180
|3
|0
|0
|Jake Oettinger
|Dallas
|3
|180
|3
|0
|0
|Igor Shesterkin
|N.Y. Rangers
|3
|179
|3
|0
|0
|Darcy Kuemper
|Washington
|3
|177
|2
|1
|0
|Logan Thompson
|Vegas
|3
|177
|2
|1
|0
|Linus Ullmark
|Boston
|3
|139
|2
|0
|0
|Cal Petersen
|Los Angeles
|2
|125
|2
|0
|0
|Frederik Andersen
|Carolina
|2
|120
|2
|0
|0
|Jacob Markstrom
|Calgary
|2
|120
|2
|0
|0
|Alexandar Georgiev
|Colorado
|2
|119
|2
|0
|0
|Tristan Jarry
|Pittsburgh
|2
|119
|2
|0
|0
|Ilya Samsonov
|Toronto
|2
|119
|2
|0
|0
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|GA
|SA
|SPCTG
|W
|L
|OT
|Alex Stalock
|Chicago
|1
|58
|1
|36
|.973
|0
|1
|0
|Craig Anderson
|Buffalo
|1
|60
|1
|35
|.972
|1
|0
|0
|Jake Oettinger
|Dallas
|3
|180
|3
|84
|.966
|3
|0
|0
|Frederik Andersen
|Carolina
|2
|120
|2
|53
|.964
|2
|0
|0
|Alex Nedeljkovic
|Detroit
|1
|59
|2
|37
|.949
|1
|0
|0
|Antti Raanta
|Carolina
|1
|60
|1
|18
|.947
|1
|0
|0
|Stuart Skinner
|Edmonton
|2
|106
|3
|51
|.944
|0
|1
|0
|Carter Hart
|Philadelphia
|3
|180
|6
|99
|.943
|3
|0
|0
|Jake Allen
|Montreal
|2
|118
|4
|66
|.943
|1
|1
|0
|Ilya Sorokin
|N.Y. Islanders
|2
|118
|3
|48
|.941
|1
|1
|0
|Logan Thompson
|Vegas
|3
|177
|6
|91
|.938
|2
|1
|0
|Tristan Jarry
|Pittsburgh
|2
|119
|4
|60
|.938
|2
|0
|0
|Eric Comrie
|Buffalo
|2
|119
|6
|79
|.929
|1
|1
|0
|Connor Hellebuyck
|Winnipeg
|2
|120
|5
|65
|.929
|1
|1
|0
|Semyon Varlamov
|N.Y. Islanders
|1
|59
|2
|26
|.929
|1
|0
|0
|Linus Ullmark
|Boston
|3
|139
|6
|76
|.927
|2
|0
|0
|Ilya Samsonov
|Toronto
|2
|119
|4
|50
|.926
|2
|0
|0
|Sergei Bobrovsky
|Florida
|2
|114
|5
|61
|.924
|1
|1
|0
|Ville Husso
|Detroit
|2
|120
|5
|60
|.923
|1
|0
|1
|Casey DeSmith
|Pittsburgh
|1
|63
|3
|36
|.923
|0
|0
|1
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|SO
|W
|L
|OT
|Logan Thompson
|Vegas
|3
|177
|1
|2
|1
|0
|Ville Husso
|Detroit
|2
|120
|1
|1
|0
|1