All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Boston 4 3 1 0 6 21 15 2-0-0 1-1-0 1-1-0 Detroit 3 2 0 1 5 12 7 1-0-1 1-0-0 1-0-0 Buffalo 3 2 1 0 4 11 7 1-1-0 1-0-0 1-1-0 Florida 3 2 1 0 4 10 9 0-0-0 2-1-0 1-1-0 Toronto 4 2 2 0 4 11 12 2-1-0 0-1-0 1-1-0 Montreal 4 2 2 0 4 8 11 2-0-0 0-2-0 1-1-0 Ottawa 3 1 2 0 2 10 12 1-0-0 0-2-0 1-2-0 Tampa Bay 4 1 3 0 2 10 14 0-1-0 1-2-0 0-0-0

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Carolina 3 3 0 0 6 11 3 1-0-0 2-0-0 1-0-0 Philadelphia 3 3 0 0 6 11 6 2-0-0 1-0-0 1-0-0 N.Y. Rangers 4 3 1 0 6 17 12 2-0-0 1-1-0 0-0-0 Pittsburgh 3 2 0 1 5 14 7 2-0-0 0-0-1 0-0-0 N.Y. Islanders 3 2 1 0 4 13 6 2-1-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 Washington 4 2 2 0 4 13 13 2-1-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 New Jersey 3 1 2 0 2 8 12 1-1-0 0-1-0 0-1-0 Columbus 4 1 3 0 2 9 17 1-1-0 0-2-0 0-1-0

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Dallas 3 3 0 0 6 13 3 2-0-0 1-0-0 3-0-0 Nashville 5 2 2 1 5 12 16 1-1-1 1-1-0 0-2-0 Colorado 3 2 1 0 4 14 10 1-0-0 1-1-0 2-0-0 St. Louis 1 1 0 0 2 5 2 1-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 Winnipeg 2 1 1 0 2 5 5 1-0-0 0-1-0 0-1-0 Chicago 3 1 2 0 2 7 8 0-0-0 1-2-0 0-1-0 Arizona 3 1 2 0 2 9 14 0-0-0 1-2-0 0-0-0 Minnesota 3 0 3 0 0 12 20 0-3-0 0-0-0 0-1-0

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Calgary 3 3 0 0 6 12 8 2-0-0 1-0-0 2-0-0 Vegas 4 3 1 0 6 12 8 1-0-0 2-1-0 2-1-0 Los Angeles 5 3 2 0 6 20 21 0-2-0 3-0-0 0-2-0 Seattle 4 1 2 1 3 11 16 0-2-0 1-0-1 1-1-1 Edmonton 3 1 2 0 2 10 11 1-2-0 0-0-0 1-1-0 Anaheim 4 1 3 0 2 12 21 1-0-0 0-3-0 1-0-0 Vancouver 4 0 3 1 1 12 18 0-0-0 0-3-1 0-1-0 San Jose 5 0 5 0 0 8 19 0-3-0 0-2-0 0-0-0

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Tuesday's Games

New Jersey 4, Anaheim 2

Columbus 4, Vancouver 3, OT

Philadelphia 3, Tampa Bay 2

Ottawa 7, Boston 5

N.Y. Islanders 5, San Jose 2

Calgary 3, Vegas 2

Buffalo 4, Edmonton 2

Los Angeles 4, Nashville 3, SO

Wednesday's Games

Philadelphia at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Winnipeg at Colorado, 8 p.m.

St. Louis at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Anaheim at Boston, 7 p.m.

Arizona at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Columbus, 7 p.m.

San Jose at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Washington at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Carolina at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Buffalo at Calgary, 9:30 p.m.

Winnipeg at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Tampa Bay at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Seattle at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Minnesota at Boston, 1 p.m.

San Jose at New Jersey, 1 p.m.

Arizona at Ottawa, 4 p.m.

St. Louis at Edmonton, 4 p.m.

Dallas at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Washington, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Buffalo at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Carolina at Calgary, 10 p.m.

Colorado at Vegas, 10 p.m.