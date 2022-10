Wednesday Rouen, France Purse: €115,000 Surface: Hardcourt outdoor ROUEN, FRANCE (AP) _ Results Wednesday from Open Capfinances Rouen Metropole (seedings in parentheses): Women's Singles Round of 32

Viktorija Golubic (5), Switzerland, def. Erika Andreeva, Russia, 7-6 (3), 7-5.

Women's Singles

Round of 16

Varvara Gracheva, Russia, def. Tamara Korpatsch, Germany, 7-6 (5), 7-6 (4).

Women's Doubles

Round of 16

Emily Webley-Smith, Britain, and Elixane Lechemia, France, def. Harriet Dart, Britain, and Dalma Galfi (4), Hungary, walkover.