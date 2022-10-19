Alexa
Relaxation of police use of guns goes into effect in Taiwan

Calls for reform erupted after death of two officers in August

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/10/19 20:51
Police drills. (CNA, NPA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — An amendment relaxing the use of guns by police in self-defense went into effect Wednesday (Oct. 19) after official approval by President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文).

Calls for better protection of police erupted after a suspect killed two officers in Tainan City in August. Legislators responded to the case by ratifying changes to the Act Governing the Use of Police Weapons.

According to the new regulations, police can fire guns when a suspect uses lethal weapons or intends to attack or take others hostage, or when there is evidence suggesting a suspect is carrying a weapon with the intent to hurt people. Police can also use guns when a suspect tries to grab their weapons, or in emergency situations where lives are endangered.

The Ministry of the Interior (MOI) and the National Police Agency (NPA) said they were designing a package of accompanying measures to safeguard the rights of citizens and of patrolling police officers, CNA reported.
Act Governing the Use of Police Weapons

