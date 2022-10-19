Taiwan-based Foxconn Technology Group unveils two concept prototype EVs

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Foxconn Technology Group (known locally as Hon Hai) revealed two new self-developed concept prototype electric vehicles at its third annual Hon Hai Tech Day on Tuesday (Oct. 18): the Model B crossover hatchback and the Model V all-terrain, electric pickup.

In addition, Foxconn showcased the production vehicle Model C, scheduled to be delivered to customers in Taiwan next year, according to a press release issued by the group.

The event was attended by Foxconn Chairman and CEO Young Liu (劉揚偉) and Founder Terry Gou (郭台銘), who separately entered the venue in a new electric vehicle.

According to the release, the prototype Model B crossover caters to the tastes of the younger generation. Based on the Model C platform, the Model B crossover has changed the platform size and a new body design.

“Its S-duct design, the streamlined roof, and the innovative air curtain on the D-pillar greatly reduces air turbulence,” allowing the model to “achieve an excellent drag coefficient of 0.26,” the release says. "Ideal" for urban driving, the compact 4.3-meter Model B has a cruising range of 450 kilometers and uses a 2.8-meter wheelbase to create a “comfortable, roomy cockpit.”

As the first EV built on the Mobility In Harmony (MIH) open EV platform, the Model C has been developed from a concept prototype last year into a product vehicle this year. With a drag coefficient of 0.28, a 0-to-100 km/h acceleration in 3.8 seconds, and a distance range of nearly 700 kilometers, this model is economical and multi-functional, the release says. The production-version of the Model C is expected to hit the Taiwan market in the second half of 2023.

The Model V, the result of the vertical integration of Foxconn and MIH alliance partners, is the first electric pickup designed and developed in Taiwan. With a payload of up to one ton and a towing capacity of three tons, the model has the ability to traverse all terrains, per the release.

“The EV pickup adopts a double-cab, 5-seat configuration. Sensors surrounding the body are combined with electronic rearview mirrors and a display screen to integrate the instrument panel, which not only improves safety, but offers intelligent technology to users,” the release states. “The overall experience suits all types of drivers, whether their journey takes them through urban neighborhoods or the rugged outdoors.”



The Model C. (CNA photo)



The Model V. (Foxconn Technology Group photo)