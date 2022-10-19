Alexa
Taiwan tracks 11 warplanes, 2 naval ships from China

Y-8 ASW, Y-8 RECCE cross into Taiwan's ADIZ

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/10/19 20:04
A Shaanxi Y-8 RECCE reconnaissance aircraft from China. (Ministry of National Defense photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of National Defense said it had tracked 11 aircraft and two ships from China’s military around the country by 5 p.m. Wednesday (Oct. 19).

Of the 11 People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) aircraft, a Shaanxi Y-8 ASW anti-submarine plane and a Shaanxi Y-8 reconnaissance plane entered the southwest sector of the country’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ), the military tweeted.

As part of the regular response to the incursions, Taiwan’s military tasked aircraft in Combat Air Patrols (CAP) and naval vessels, deployed land-based air defense missile systems to monitor the Chinese activities, and issued radio warnings.
ADIZ
ADIZ intrusions
Ministry of National Defense
Y-8 anti-submarine aircraft
Y-8 reconnaissance aircraft

