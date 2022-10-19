Alexa
2022 Tai Zi Culture Festival in Taiwan’s Chiayi County to cater to tastes of young people

The event will feature performances by Lin Da, CZ Dogg, Kimmy Kao, HQG, Devil Girls, Baby Queens, and Shake it baby

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/10/19 18:59
Kimmy Kao sings at a press conference to promote the 12th Tai Zi Culture Festival at Chiayi County Hall on Oct. 19, 2022. 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The 12th Tai Zi Culture Festival will take place at the parking lot of Puzi Arts Park in Puzi City, Chiayi County from 5 p.m. on Sunday (Oct. 23), featuring shows that would appeal to young attendees, CNA reported.

A press conference to promote the event was held at Chiayi County Hall on Wednesday, during which Santaizi-inspired Electric Techno Neon Gods danced to hot songs and internet celebrity Kimmy Kao (高萱) took the stage to sing, CNA reported.

Chen I-yueh (陳怡岳), chairman of an association to promote Electric Techno Neon Gods, which organizes the event, said that this year’s programs and shows will be wonderful, diverse, and well-liked by young people. The stars and groups set to perform include Lin Da (琳妲), CZ Dogg (潮州土狗), Kimmy Kao, HQG, Devil Girls (惡魔舞團), Baby Queens (皇后舞團), and Shake it baby (雪克甜心), Chen said, adding that there will be also a show of super sports car models and a DJ party.

Young people in the country are welcome to come to Puzi to enjoy the event, Chen said. The Santaizi-inspired Electric Techno Neon Gods originated from Puzi, and has been one of the most distinct elements of religious culture in Chiayi County, he added.
