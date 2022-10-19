3 Taiwanese arrested for Cambodia human organ harvesting scam

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Three Taiwanese people have been arrested in connection with a human organ harvesting ring that sent victims to Cambodia under the pretext of high-paying jobs.

While investigating a fraud case tied to Cambodia, Taoyuan prosecutors found a mobile phone belonging to a 25-year-old woman surnamed Lin (林) who described a victim who had been duped into going to Cambodia to have their organs harvested. Lin can be seen using terms such as "full dismantlement," meaning that the heart, liver, kidney, and cornea could be removed, reported ETtoday.

The Taoyuan City Police Department in Chungli set up a special task force to pinpoint the participants in the international human organ harvesting ring. Thus far, the investigation has led to the arrest of three suspects, including Lin, a 27-year-old man surnamed Tsai (蔡), and a 31-year-old man surnamed Hsieh (謝).



Hsieh (right). (Taoyuan City Police Department photo)

On Wednesday (Oct. 19), the prosecutors indicted the three for violating the Human Trafficking Prevention Act (人口販運防制法) and they filed a petition with the Taoyuan District Court to place the three in custody.

When inspecting Lin's phone, prosecutors found that she referred to a male victim surnamed Huang (黃). However, when police initially contacted Huang, he was too frightened to talk to the officers.



Tsai. (Taoyuan City Police Department photo)

However, after careful persuasion, Huang mustered up the courage to provide the details of the case. According to Huang, Lin, Tsai, and Hsieh formed a snakehead gang, an international human trafficking group.

He said that Lin was in charge of finding the organ buyers, Hsieh was tasked with finding the victims commonly known as "piglets" (豬仔), and Tsia along with another man surnamed (王), who is being investigated by the Chiayi District Prosecutor's Office, were in charge of managing the departure of the "piglets" from Taiwan.



Lin (center). (Taoyuan City Police Department photo)

Prosecutors found that when Hsieh first approached Huang, he claimed that the victim would receive NT$60,000 to NT$70,000 a month for administrative work while living in Cambodia. Then, under the guise of an allegedly mandatory epidemic prevention "health check," X-rays were taken of Huang's liver and kidneys.

Another person took Huang to the airport and escorted him on the flight to Cambodia, netting the ring NT$1 million in profits. Later, because the buyer backed out of the deal, Huang's organs were spared, and he took advantage of the chaos of the failed deal to escape his captors and make his way back to Taiwan.



Evidence seized by police. (Taoyuan City Police Department photo)