Biopharma Gilead Sciences and Gay Games 11 Hong Kong 2023 Join Up to Debut "Colors of Life"

Award-winning stand-up comedian Vivek Mahbubani shared his personal experience growing up as a member of an ethnic minority struggling to excel.

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 19 October 2022 - Biopharma Gilead Sciences and Gay Games 11 Hong Kong 2023 (GGHK) joined hands to unveil the "Colors of Life" (CoL) campaign, an initiative that celebrates stories of remarkable individuals that embody the spectrum of diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI).The CoL campaign is a one-year community project that aims to inspire the Asia community to reflect, rethink and redefine the broader DEI agenda by sparking conversations. Through public dialogue, both parties hope we can take a big step towards building a more diverse and inclusive society collectively. Personal stories from singer, para-badminton athlete, actress, actor, and award-winning comedian, will reveal their inspiring journeys on their way to becoming representative figures in their respective fields. For the next 12 months, videos depicting their stories will be released on social media to inspire public dialogue.The launch event featured a fireside chat on the importance of fostering an inclusive culture in our community.ranked world's second in para-badminton and a bronze medal winner at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games, shared how he overcame his disability and the corresponding discrimination to succeed as an athlete.said, "As the sole biopharma supporting the Gay Games 11 Hong Kong 2023, we believe that now is a good time to start a public dialogue on DEI in the region, one year ahead of the world's largest sports and cultural event open to all coming to Hong Kong and Asia for the first time. DEI is part ofour company's DNA and we believe that building an inclusive and diverse workforce is critical to enabling Gilead's mission and will ultimately help us create a colourful and healthier world."added, "GGHK's slogan is Unity Through Diversity, because we believe in our collective power to transform our world to one of harmony, multilateral engagement and cooperation. These values extend beyond LGBTQ+ related issues and affect all of us. As a world city Hong Kong has for centuries been a cultural melting pot where east meets west. We are in a unique position, through the unifying power of Sport, Arts and Culture, to embody the change we want to see. GGHK is thrilled to team up with Gilead Sciences for this meaningful campaign."Gilead Sciences and GGHK believe that only in building an inclusive and diverse society, can we unleash the innovative potentials of our community, for our future generations and each community member can play a part in fostering an inclusive culture, empowering people around us to thrive and shine with their own colors. The CoL campaign calls for public participation on this important dialogue with the hashtag #colorsoflife.For more details, please tune in to the following channels:Hashtag: #GileadSciences #GayGames11HongKong2023 #ColorsofLife

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company that has pursued and achieved breakthroughs in medicine for more than three decades, with the goal of creating a healthier world for all people. The company is committed to advancing innovative medicines to prevent and treat life-threatening diseases, including HIV, viral hepatitis and cancer. Gilead operates in more than 35 countries worldwide, with headquarters in Foster City, California.





About Gay Games 11 Hong Kong 2023

Gay Games 11 Hong Kong will take place in 3-11 November 2023, the first event of its kind in Asia. Under the theme "Unity in Diversity" the Games will feature a wide variety of sporting events, opening closing ceremonies, festival village, and arts & culture events. Supporting organisations include the Equal Opportunities Commission, InvestHK, BrandHK and the Hong Kong Tourism Board. Platinum sponsors are Marriott Bonvoy and YouTube.



