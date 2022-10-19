Kuo Yen-fu returns to Taiwan for Art Taipei after successful solo exhibition in US

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's former athlete and entertainer Kuo Yen-fu's (郭彥甫) first solo art exhibition took place in the U.S., with The Los Angeles Post describing him as an "ultra-contemporary artist."

Presented by art gallery Seasons LA, Kuo Yen-fu's show titled "Game" opened in August and ended Sept. 18. The gallery approached him after spotting his work exhibited at international art fairs, according to Kuo.

A former singer, television show host, and track and field athlete, Kuo showed off 11 new creations, mainly portraying athletes from the '80s and '90s. His works are also set to appear at Art Taipei, which opens Friday (Oct. 21).

Before the show took place in the U.S., Kuo’s suitcase series made his name as an artist. His sportsman-inspired works show the audience a different side to his character.

“I felt confused as I kept drawing suitcases just to cater to the public, so I went through my childhood drawing books and they helped me see who I really am. I asked myself why did I keep ignoring the fact that I am a track and field athlete and I love sport?” Kuo said.

Kuo shared the story of when he met his hero, American former athlete Carl Lewis, who won nine Olympic gold medals. “I asked Lewis how he became a champion and he responded that you just have to run fast,” Kuo said, adding that he was shaking with excitement at the time.

“Being an athlete or an entertainer has had a strong impact on me. Every moment of my life has been fast and explosive. I reveal the power and strength growing inside my body on canvas.”

“Just have a simple life and stay pure because that is the only way to see the truth. Being an artist is not a job or an identity, it is more like a status — always pursuing something greater, a better version of yourself.”

Kuo’s works will be shown at Art Taipei 2022, at the Double Square Gallery, booth E05. The art fair will begin on Friday (Oct. 21) at World Trade Center Hall 1.



"Game" featured 11 new works exhibited in the U.S. for the first time. (Kuo Yen-fu photo)



Kuo Yen-fu's Mike Tyson painting is his personal favorite, owned by a South Korean man. (Kuo Yen-fu)



(Kuo Yen-fu photo)