Eight road sections on two Taiwan highways impassable but repairs underway

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Eight damaged road sections on two of Taiwan’s mountain highways remain impassible after the country’s highway system was damaged by Typhoon Nesat.

On Wednesday (Oct. 19) morning, seven sections on Provincial Highway No. 7 (Northern Cross-Island Highway) and one section on Provincial Highway No. 8 (Central Cross-Island Highway) were impassible. However, repairs were underway, the Directorate General of Highways (DGH) said in a press release.

The seven damaged Provincial Highway No. 7 sections include landslides at 49.7 km, 68.4 km, and 69.5 km, which DGH said would be repaired shortly as the damage is not too serious. However, DGH did provide time frames for completion of repairs to the other four sections, which are more heavily damaged.

About 60-90 meters of the road foundations near the 74 km, 81.6 km, and 83 km marks have washed away, and repairs to these three sections are expected to be completed by Oct. 31. There is an extensive landslide at the 86.4 km-86.6 km section, the DGH said, adding that a makeshift road will be completed by Oct. 22.

Damage at the 114.6 km-120.6 km section on Provincial Highway No. 8 will be repaired by Nov. 7, according to DGH.