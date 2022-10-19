Alexa
Taiwan Army carries out drill on Penghu simulating Chinese attack

Artillery, mortars, machine guns were fired off into sea

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/10/19 15:22
Taiwan Army conducts exercise on Penghu. (Military News Agency photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Army's Penghu Defense Command conducted its monthly Cheng Chiang exercise early Wednesday morning (Oct. 19).

The drill simulated Chinese military aircraft and ships making their way toward Penghu after carrying out operations near the main island of Taiwan.

A number of M60A3 tanks, CM21 armored personnel carriers, 155 mm howitzers, and 105 mm howitzers were dispatched to the coast of the outer lying island, as well as 120mm and 81mm mortars and machine guns, Liberty Times reported. Twin-mounted stinger missiles were also used for simulations but no missile was fired.

Troops took turns firing artillery, mortars, and machine guns, displaying their firepower. Due to poor weather conditions in Penghu Wednesday morning, no targets were set at sea.

The Ministry of Defense said the weapons used complemented each other and that the exercise demonstrated the soldiers’ strong combat capabilities.
Taiwan
Taiwan military
Taiwan Army
military drill
Penghu

