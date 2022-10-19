Chinese designer under fire over ‘Imperial Japanese Army’-style outfits

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Chinese fashion designer Li Ning (李寧) has drawn criticism over his new clothing line that some say raises the specter of the Imperial Japanese Army during World War II.

Li, the founder of the Chinese sportswear brand of Li-Ning, recently rolled out his new collection, but some of the featured garments have been lambasted for allegedly bearing a disconcerting resemblance to the military uniforms of the Empire of Japan (1868-1945).

Some say the designs of the olive green clothes and the helmet-like hats are reminiscent of the Japanese troops that invaded China during the Second Sino-Japanese War, fought between 1937 and 1945. The conflict is a constant source of agony and resentment between the two countries and, to many Chinese, a sensitive and irreconcilable issue.

Adding fuel to the fire is the fact that a top managerial position in the company is held by Qian Wei (錢煒), a Japanese-Chinese who has over two decades of experience in the Asian garment industry. Qian took charge of Uniqlo’s Chinese and South Korean businesses until 2019.

Seeking to quell the resentment, Li on Wednesday (Oct. 19) said the collection was inspired by the gear of a “pilot” and that the eyebrow-raising hats were in fact modeled on ancient Chinese armor in a post on Weibo. He apologized for unintentionally causing a stir over the outfits.