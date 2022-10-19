Taiwan adds 44,601 local COVID cases, announces free shots for Medigen vaccine receivers

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) confirmed 44,601 local COVID cases on Wednesday (Oct. 19), with 27 imported cases, and 42 deaths.

The number of local cases decreased by 15% compared to the same day last week, but the public was advised not to let their guard down against the virus as the country is still at an epidemic peak.

At Wednesday's press briefing, CECC head Victor Wang (王必勝) said those receiving Medigen's COVID-19 shot can receive shots manufactured by AstraZeneca (AZ), Moderna, or BNT. This is because Japan has yet to approve Taiwan's Medigen vaccines as a prerequisite for a COVID test or quarantine-free travel in the country.

Local cases

Local cases included 20,411 males and 24,177 females, ranging in age from under 5 to their 90s. Thirteen cases are still under investigation.

New Taipei City reported 8,590 cases, 5,867 in Taichung City, 5,142 in Kaohsiung City, 4,545 in Taoyuan City, 4,315 in Taipei City, 3,742 in Tainan City, 2,369 in Changhua County, 1,452 in Pingtung County, 1,033 Yunlin County, 1,000 in Hsinchu City, 988 in Miaoli County, 986 in Hsinchu County, 783 in Yilan County, 740 in Nantou County, 732 in Chiayi County, 695 in Keelung City, 519 in Chiayi City, 484 in Hualien County, 278 in Taitung County, 170 in Kinmen County, 151 in Penghu County, and 20 in Lienchiang County.

Imported cases

The 27 imported cases included 20 males and seven females, ranging in age from under 5 to their 70s.

COVID deaths

The 42 deaths announced on Wednesday included 21 males and 21 females ranging in age from their 30s to 90s. All were classified as severe cases, with 39 of them having a history of chronic disease and 29 not receiving the third dose of a COVID vaccine.

Their dates of diagnosis and death ranged from Aug. 3 to Oct. 16.

A man in his 30s with a chronic neural system disease was the youngest death recorded Wednesday. In Taiwan, approximately 90% of the deceased after infection had multiple chronic or cardiovascular diseases.

Total COVID case statistics

Since the pandemic began, Taiwan has confirmed 7,302,188 cases, of which 7,266,278 were local and 35,856 were imported. So far, 12,036 individuals have succumbed to the disease.