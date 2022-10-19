Europe 5G Chipset Market is Set To Fly High in Years to Come CAGR of 41.6%

Report Ocean released a report deciphering the Europe 5G Chipset Market report that provides in-depth analysis and crucial insights into key factors that are crucial to the success of the market. The report is a systematic study of the market that provides key statistics on trends, analyst views, competitive landscapes, and key regions markets report is a comprehensive study. In this research report, key business trends and upcoming Market outlooks are evaluated comprehensively and expertly. A SWOT analysis is done with market participants that include strong players and analyzes their strong points and weaknesses. Among the things highlighted in the report are the major drivers and constraints, accounts of significant players in the market, splitting analysis, and prediction analysis.

Europe 5G chipset market was valued at $805.5 million in 2021 and will grow by 41.6% annually over 2021-203

Some of the leading players profiled in the report include:

Analog Devices Inc., Anokiwave Inc., Broadcom Inc., Cavium Inc., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Infineon Technologies AG, Intel Corporation, Macom Technology Solutions, MediaTek Inc., Nokia Corporation, NXP Semiconductors NV, Qorvo Inc., Qualcomm Technologies Inc., Renesas Electronics Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Texas Instruments Inc., Unisoc Communications, Inc., Xilinx Inc., ZTE Corporation and other key market players.



Based on Chipset Type

Application-specific Integrated Circuits (ASIC)

Radio Frequency Integrated Circuit (RFIC)

Millimeter Wave Technology Chips (MWTC)

Cellular Integrated Circuit (Cellular IC)

Other Chipset Types

Based on Operational Frequency

Sub 6 GHz

Between 26 and 39 GHz

Above 39 GHz

By Deployment Type

Devices

Customer Premises Equipment (CPE)

Network Infrastructure Equipment (NIE)

Other Deployment Types

Based on Processing Node

1028 Nm

Above 28 Nm

Based on Industry Vertical

Consumer Electronics

o Smartphones

o Laptops & Tablets

o Mobile Hubs

o Wearables

o Other Consumer Electronics

Industrial Automation

Automotive and Transportation

Energy and Utilities

Healthcare

Retail

Telecom & IT

Public Safety & Surveillance

Other Industry Verticals

Geographically

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe (further segmented into Netherlands, Switzerland, Poland, Sweden, Belgium, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Denmark, and Finland)

