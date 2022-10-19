Traffic Sensor Market to Reach US$ 1045.1 million by 2030

Report Ocean published a new research report on the global Traffic Sensor Market. The research, which includes statistics on international and regional markets, is expected to prosper between 2022 and 2030. Additionally, it offers a definition of the market as well as its categories, uses, and trends.

The global traffic sensor market size was US$ 561.5 million in 2021. The global traffic sensor market is forecast to grow to US$ 1045.1 million by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

The research provides specific information about important elements, such as market-improving drivers, obstacles, opportunities, and sector-specific trends.

This report provides the estimated and predicted market size as well as the compound annual growth rate for all segments and sub-segments.

The study offers qualitative information on growth-promoting elements, market constraints, player issues, and possibilities that can be exploited to increase market share or adjust a company’s revenue to increase profitability.

The global Traffic Sensor Market segmentation focuses on:

By Sensor

Piezoelectric

Bending Plate

Inductive Loop

Magnetic

Acoustic

Infrared

Image

Radar

Lidar

Thermal

By Technology

2D

3D

RFID

GSM

Others

By Application

Vehicle Measurement and Profiling

Weigh-in-Motion

Traffic Monitoring

Automated Tolling (E-Toll)

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global Traffic Sensor Market are:

Axis Communications AB

FLIR Systems

International Road Dynamics Inc

Kapsch Trafficcom AG

Kistler Group

Leddartech

Q-Free ASA

Raytheon Company

Sensys Networks

Sick AG

Siemens

Swarco AG

TE Connectivity Ltd.

Transcore

Other Prominent Players

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

What is the goal of the report?

1.The market report presents the estimated size of the market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines historical and current market sizes.

2.During the forecast period, the report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation.

The report presents current trends in the industry and the future potential of the North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa markets.

3.The report offers a comprehensive view of the market based on geographic scope, market segmentation, and key player financial performance.

