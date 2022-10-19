Alexa
Taiwan Air Force dispels fears of fuel shortages

Special fuel budgets already expanded, also bigger budget for military drills next year

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/10/19 13:39
F-16V fighter jets. 

F-16V fighter jets.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of National Defense rejected fears Wednesday (Oct. 19) the Air Force would face fuel shortages next year because of rising international oil prices.

An increased Chinese military threat, including the recurrent intrusions of its warplanes into Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ), has compelled the Air Force to scramble its fighter jets almost daily.

With oil prices rising, the military budget is likely to be able to purchase far less fuel than before, leaving the Air Force with a shortage next year, according to some commentators. Even though the fuel budget for 2023 was 1.7 times more than the previous one, it might only buy 79% of the fuel in 2022, according to experts per CNA.

Defense officials said fuel reserves to respond to enemy threats were increased in 2022 for the first time in 21 years, while the budget for military drills, had been raised for 2023. The total fuel budget amounted to more than NT$7 billion ($218 million) for 2023, with increases possible should international oil prices continue to rise during the next year, officials said.
fuel
fuel prices
fuel costs
Air Force
Ministry of National Defense

