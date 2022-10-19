Scotland wins toss and will bat vs Ireland in T20 qualifier

HOBART, Australia (AP) — Scotland has won the toss and will bat first in its T20 World Cup qualifier against Ireland on Wednesday at Bellerive Oval.

“Put them under pressure on a used surface in the second innings,” Scotland captain Richie Berrington said.

Scotland has named an unchanged side to the one which upset two-time champions West Indies by 42 runs in its opening match Monday. Ireland lost its first match to Zimbabwe by 31 runs.

In the second Group B match Wednesday at Bellerive, West Indies plays Zimbabwe.

The top two teams in each preliminary group progress to the Super 12, which starts this weekend.

Teams:

Ireland: Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie (captain), Lorcan Tucker, Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Simi Singh, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little.

Scotland: George Munsey, Michael Jones, Matthew Cross, Richie Berrington (captain), Calum MacLeod, Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Josh Davey, Safyaan Sharif, Brad Wheal.

