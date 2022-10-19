Alexa
Taiwanese, foreigners eligible for Taipei's stimulus vouchers

Registration for Bear Vouchers 2.0 open from Oct. 18-24

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/10/19 13:12
(Taipei City Office of Commerce image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taipei City on Tuesday (Oct. 18) opened registrations for an opportunity to win its new stimulus vouchers.

The launch of the Bear Vouchers 2.0 includes 696,000 sets of vouchers for accommodation, food, shopping, and more. Registration is open from Oct. 18 until 6 p.m. on Oct. 24 and the results will be announced on Oct. 25, with the vouchers valid until Dec. 18.

Individuals can register with their national identification card, Citizen Digital Certificate, National Insurance Card, or Alien Resident Certificate. To register, visit the Bear Voucher 2.0 website, log on to the Taipei Pass smartphone app, or click the Bear Voucher 2.0 icon at an ibon kiosk at a 7-Eleven store.

Be advised that for foreign residents, the process hinges on successful registration of the Taipei Pass app, which may present challenges for those with older ARC numbers. As of publication, ibon kiosk service was slow on Wednesday due to the large number of people registering and 7-Eleven staff recommended trying later in the day or week.

Individuals who registered through ibon kiosks will receive their vouchers through the Taipei Pass app. To receive these vouchers, they must sign up via the Taipei Pass app by Nov. 3 at the latest.

There are six types of vouchers that will be provided to lucky recipients:

  • Two NT$500 (US$15.61) accommodation vouchers
  • Five NT$100 food and shopping vouchers
  • 10 NT$100 market stall vouchers
  • Five NT$100 sports vouchers
  • Five NT$100 arts and culture vouchers
  • Five NT$100 agricultural vouchers

Pointing to the Bear Vouchers 2.0 option on Kiosk. (7-Eleven photo)
