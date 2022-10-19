UK accuses China of poaching former British military pilots

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — China is recruiting former British military pilots to help train its armed forces, the U.K. Ministry of Defence (MOD) has admitted.

The ministry said it believes approximately 30 former British pilots are already in China and that many others in the British military have been contacted, per a CNN report published on Tuesday (Oct. 18). It said that China is using third parties to find them.

“We are taking decisive steps to stop Chinese recruitment schemes attempting to headhunt serving and former U.K. Armed Forces pilots to train People’s Liberation Army personnel in the People’s Republic of China,” CNN quoted a MOD spokesperson as saying.

They added, “All serving and former personnel are already subject to the Official Secrets Act, and we are reviewing the use of confidentiality contracts and nondisclosure agreements.”

The ex-British pilots are a valuable resource to help the People’s Liberation Army learn how Western planes and pilots operate, which would be useful in a potential conflict, including in the Taiwan Strait, according to the BBC. The pilots have experience flying helicopters and fighter jets, including Typhoons, Jaguars, Harriers, and Tornados.

The MOD said none of its F-35 pilots have been lured, though China is interested in doing so. The ministry suspects a flight academy in South Africa is the primary headhunter assisting China in the scheme.

Some of the compensation packages the pilots receive are believed to be as high as £237,911 (NT$8.6 million), BBC cited one Western official as saying.

A spokesman for Prime Minister Liz Truss said the government is taking "decisive steps" to stop the unwarranted poaching and "protect our national security." The MOD warned that pilots of other allied nations have also been approached by China, per BBC.