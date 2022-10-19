Taiwanese find Japan’s ‘Buddhist noodles’ healing

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwanese are being awed by a noodle product from Japan that some claim will render those who eat it peace of mind.

A Facebook user surnamed Tsai on Sunday (Oct. 16) shared photos of noodles from a Japanese udon restaurant in Gunma prefecture. They are unique because they have the Buddhist scriptures of the “Heart Sutra” printed on them.

Calligraphy texts in black are on the wide-sized sheets of raw noodles and turn brown after the noodles are boiled. The “ink” for the words uses caramel coloring mixed with edible bamboo charcoal and the noodles are served in soy sauce or miso soup with vegetables, according to Tsai.

She added the restaurant spent two decades developing the product and a whole “Heart Sutra” can be consumed with a serving of six sheets of the noodle.

The "Heart Sutra" is one of the most frequently recited scriptures in Buddhism. Netizens were thrilled at the ingenuity of the Japanese “Buddhist noodles." Some joked that the food is ideal for the “sinned” and those seeking to get rid of their “karmic debt,” wrote China Times.



"Heart Sutra" noodles from Japan. (Nittanosho photo)