NetApp Announces New Partner Program with NetApp Partner Sphere

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 19 October 2022 - NetApp® (NASDAQ: NTAP), a global, cloud-led, data-centric software company, today announced its intent to launch a new partner program in NetApp fiscal year 2024 (FY'24). NetApp Partner Sphere is the evolution of NetApp's industry-leading Unified Partner Program.Partners that can drive digital and cloud transformation are primed to capture market share, but this requires modern business models with highly specialized services, and capabilities that support the entire customer journey. The new cloud-focused and services-led NetApp Partner Sphere delivers a flexible path to advancement and growth for all partner sales motions. By consolidating and simplifying multiple programs into one that includes all partner types, business models and routes to market, this program enables partners to evolve their business in the cloud.The program offers robust training and support to help partners capture cloud market share, brings new validation, recognition and rewards for partners' investments in competencies and services, and the accelerated growth structure allows partners to contribute transformational value to joint customers."NetApp is committed to driving a partner-first culture, and the strategy behind our new partner program brings that commitment to life," said Jenni Flinders, Senior Vice President, Worldwide Partner Organization at NetApp. "With NetApp Partner Sphere, we're accelerating growth and customer success across our partner ecosystem by extending their reach into the cloud and offering more business opportunities with our industry-leading portfolio and flexible consumption models.""We are in a data-driven, digital world where enterprises face constant challenges harnessing the cloud," said Sanjay Rohatgi, Senior Vice President and General Manager, NetApp Asia Pacific. "A strong and energized partner ecosystem well-versed in the cloud will play a key role in leading them down a path of true business impact. By appropriately incentivizing and upskilling our partners, NetApp Partner Sphere will fuel our collective innovation in the cloud and customers' transformation journeys.In addition, the program offers simplified, flexible, progressive tiering with clear criteria that partners can follow across objective thresholds. The program's tiers range from Approved, to Preferred, to Prestige, to Prestige Plus – assessing, validating and recognizing partners based on value and competencies, in order to identify the right partners for the right customer opportunities. Benefits and support will grow as partners ascend tiers, with the partners generating the most impact seeing the broadest and most customized benefits, including solution specific marketing campaigns and enablement, proposal-based market development funds, and preferred value-based incentives.As part of these strategic changes NetApp will shift away from Specializations to identify partner capabilities and utilize Solution Competencies aligned to key NetApp focus areas - Cloud Solutions, Hybrid Cloud and AI & Analytics. These competencies will be included in the NetApp Partner Sphere program requirements. Partners will be able to begin earning associated competencies within each category, showcasing their ability to deliver customer success across the NetApp portfolio by the end of the calendar year.With NetApp Partner Sphere, partners can expect:"As a long-time NetApp partner, we've always valued NetApp's partner-first approach to its business, and the maturation of its partner program to enable and contribute to GDT's growth and profitability," said John Woodall, Vice President, Solutions Architecture at General Datatech. "With NetApp's new Partner Sphere program and its industry-leading cloud portfolio, we're excited to be able to deliver immense value to our joint customers with the most effective, flexible and innovative solutions across any environment – while differentiating our business to accelerate growth and successfully monetize our best-of-breed services capabilities.""Cloud Bridge is a cloud-native, services-led business – so we fully support the strategy and direction for NetApp's new partner program," said Simon Walker, Managing Director at Cloud Bridge. "With NetApp bringing all of its partners into one consolidated program and integrating Spot partners, we can take advantage of NetApp's full portfolio to offer a full suite of innovative solutions and services to our customers."Implementation of the NetApp Partner Sphere program will begin in NetApp FY'24.Learn more about NetApp Partner Sphere at NetApp INSIGHT, November 1-3, 2022. Register here Hashtag: #NetApp

