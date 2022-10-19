300 tourists still trapped in north Taiwan mountain villa 4 days after typhoon

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Over 300 tourists have been trapped in a northeast Taiwan mountain villa for four days since all roads leading to the area were washed away by torrential rain brought by Typhoon Nesat and a northeastern monsoon.

From early Saturday morning (Oct. 15) to 6 a.m. Monday (Oct. 17), Datong Township in Yilan County reported 1,000 mm of rain, causing landslides to knock out multiple sections of Provincial Highway No. 7. The tourists are trapped in Mingchi Resort, which is on the southeastern section of the highway, in the Mingchi National Forest Recreation Area.

There is sufficient food for the trapped tourists to eat three meals a day. However, medical supplies are running out and a woman with breast cancer was in urgent need of her medication, reported PTS News.

On Tuesday evening (Oct. 18), three mountaineers and five rescue workers trekked seven hours through the mountain to deliver 300 kilograms of medicine, fuel, and other emergency supplies, reported Liberty Times. Constant heavy rain on the mountain has hampered attempts to deliver supplies by air.

Multiple sections of the highway leading to Mingchi Resort have collapsed, with the longest gap about 90 meters in length. It is expected the damaged segments will not be passable until Oct. 31.

On Wednesday afternoon (Oct. 19), rescue teams are planning to lead the tourists partway down the mountain on foot until they can reach a section of road that is accessible to shuttle buses.