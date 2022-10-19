New Swedish prime minister concerned about Taiwan's China threat

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Newly elected Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson highlighted the Chinese threat towards Taiwan in a statement of government policy on Tuesday (Oct. 18).

Speaking to the Swedish parliament on his first day in office, Kristersson expressed concern about China’s recent rhetoric directed at Taiwan. “Threats of military force are unacceptable,” he said.

The prime minister said this applies to all countries including the permanent members of the U.N. Security Council. “Sweden’s relations with China should be anchored in a common European strategy with a clear transatlantic link,” he added.

Kristersson also said Sweden will not tolerate aggressive states that intervene in a democratic country’s freedom and sovereignty. “Might does not make right,” he said.

MOFA said it welcomed the remarks and expressed its sincere gratitude. Now more than ever, it is necessary for Taiwan and Sweden to work together to defend the rules-based international order and common values, the ministry added.

The two nations share universal values such as democracy, freedom, the rule of law, and safeguarding human rights, MOFA said, adding that they also face challenges such as military threats, disinformation campaigns, and cognitive warfare from authoritarian states.

“Taiwan looks forward to working closely with the new Swedish government led by Prime Minister Kristersson in the future to further deepen the friendly relations between the two sides in various fields”, the foreign ministry said. MOFA believes that under the leadership of Kristersson, Taiwan and Sweden will continue to deepen bilateral cooperation and exchanges, it said.