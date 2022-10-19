11 Chinese warplanes, 2 warships detected around Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of National Defense (MND) reported 11 Chinese military aircraft and two naval vessels patrolling Taiwan on Tuesday (Oct. 18), with two warplanes flying east of the median line.

As of 5:50 p.m. the MND said that 11 People's Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) military aircraft and two People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) vessels had been tracked around Taiwan. Of the aircraft, two had crossed the median line.

The two warplanes that crossed the median line included one Shenyang J-11 fighter jet and one Sukhoi Su-30 fighter. Taiwan's Air Force responded by sending combat air patrol (CAP), broadcasting radio warnings, and tracking them with land-based anti-aircraft missiles.



Map shows flight paths of PLA aircraft that crossed median line on Tuesday. (MND image)