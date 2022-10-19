Alexa
NASCAR suspends Bubba Wallace 1 race for Las Vegas fracas

By JENNA FRYER , AP Auto Racing Writer, Associated Press
2022/10/19 05:16
Bubba Wallace, center, shoves Kyle Larson (5), left, after they crashed during a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas,...
NASCAR suspended Bubba Wallace for the upcoming race at Miami-Homestead on Tuesday after he spun reigning champion Kyle Larson at Las Vegas Motor Speedway over the weekend and then confronted him afterward.

NASCAR classified Wallace’s infraction as behavioral, which per the rule book could cover Wallace deliberately spinning Larson, his contact with a NASCAR official and even his shoving match with Larson.

Wallace, who is the first NASCAR Cup Series driver to be suspended for an on-track incident since 2015, will miss Sunday’s race in South Florida. He had already been eliminated from the playoff chase.

