From Nigeria to Pakistan, floods are devastating communities globally

More than 600 people have died in Nigeria's floods, with hundreds of thousands of people still awaiting emergency aid. With 33 out of 36 states hit, t... More than 600 people have died in Nigeria's floods, with hundreds of thousands of people still awaiting emergency aid. With 33 out of 36 states hit, the country faces humanitarian risks from disease and food shortages. Floods are a regular occurrence in Nigeria's coastal regions, but these are the worst in more than a decade. Authorities blame heavy rainfall and Cameroon releasing dam water.