Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home

From Nigeria to Pakistan, floods are devastating communities globally

By Deutsche Welle
2022/10/18 15:28
More than 600 people have died in Nigeria's floods, with hundreds of thousands of people still awaiting emergency aid. With 33 out of 36 states hit, t...

More than 600 people have died in Nigeria's floods, with hundreds of thousands of people still awaiting emergency aid. With 33 out of 36 states hit, t...