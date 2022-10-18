NHL Expanded Conference Glance

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Boston 3 3 0 0 6 16 8 2-0-0 1-0-0 1-0-0 Carolina 3 3 0 0 6 11 3 1-0-0 2-0-0 1-0-0 N.Y. Rangers 4 3 1 0 6 17 12 2-0-0 1-1-0 0-0-0 Detroit 3 2 0 1 5 12 7 1-0-1 1-0-0 1-0-0 Pittsburgh 3 2 0 1 5 14 7 2-0-0 0-0-1 0-0-0 Philadelphia 2 2 0 0 4 8 4 2-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 Florida 3 2 1 0 4 10 9 0-0-0 2-1-0 1-1-0 Montreal 4 2 2 0 4 8 11 2-0-0 0-2-0 1-1-0 Toronto 4 2 2 0 4 11 12 2-1-0 0-1-0 1-1-0 Washington 4 2 2 0 4 13 13 2-1-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 Buffalo 2 1 1 0 2 7 5 1-1-0 0-0-0 1-1-0 N.Y. Islanders 2 1 1 0 2 8 4 1-1-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 Tampa Bay 3 1 2 0 2 8 11 0-0-0 1-2-0 0-0-0 New Jersey 2 0 2 0 0 4 10 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-1-0 Ottawa 2 0 2 0 0 3 7 0-0-0 0-2-0 0-2-0 Columbus 3 0 3 0 0 5 14 0-1-0 0-2-0 0-1-0

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Dallas 3 3 0 0 6 13 3 2-0-0 1-0-0 3-0-0 Vegas 3 3 0 0 6 10 5 1-0-0 2-0-0 2-0-0 Calgary 2 2 0 0 4 9 6 1-0-0 1-0-0 1-0-0 Colorado 3 2 1 0 4 14 10 1-0-0 1-1-0 2-0-0 Los Angeles 4 2 2 0 4 16 18 0-2-0 2-0-0 0-2-0 Nashville 4 2 2 0 4 9 12 1-1-0 1-1-0 0-2-0 Seattle 4 1 2 1 3 11 16 0-2-0 1-0-1 1-1-1 St. Louis 1 1 0 0 2 5 2 1-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 Edmonton 2 1 1 0 2 8 7 1-1-0 0-0-0 1-1-0 Winnipeg 2 1 1 0 2 5 5 1-0-0 0-1-0 0-1-0 Anaheim 3 1 2 0 2 10 17 1-0-0 0-2-0 1-0-0 Arizona 3 1 2 0 2 9 14 0-0-0 1-2-0 0-0-0 Chicago 3 1 2 0 2 7 8 0-0-0 1-2-0 0-1-0 Minnesota 3 0 3 0 0 12 20 0-3-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 Vancouver 3 0 3 0 0 9 14 0-0-0 0-3-0 0-1-0 San Jose 4 0 4 0 0 6 14 0-3-0 0-1-0 0-0-0

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Monday's Games

N.Y. Rangers 6, Anaheim 4

Arizona 4, Toronto 2

Boston 5, Florida 3

Washington 6, Vancouver 4

Montreal 3, Pittsburgh 2, OT

Los Angeles 5, Detroit 4, OT

Colorado 6, Minnesota 3

Dallas 4, Winnipeg 1

Carolina 5, Seattle 1

Tuesday's Games

Anaheim at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Boston at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Columbus, 7 p.m.

San Jose at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Vegas at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Los Angeles at Nashville, 9:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Philadelphia at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Winnipeg at Colorado, 8 p.m.

St. Louis at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Anaheim at Boston, 7 p.m.

Arizona at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Columbus, 7 p.m.

San Jose at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Washington at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Carolina at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Buffalo at Calgary, 9:30 p.m.

Winnipeg at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Tampa Bay at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Seattle at Colorado, 9 p.m.