NHL Expanded Conference Glance

All Times EDT
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Boston
|3
|3
|0
|0
|6
|16
|8
|2-0-0
|1-0-0
|1-0-0
|Carolina
|3
|3
|0
|0
|6
|11
|3
|1-0-0
|2-0-0
|1-0-0
|N.Y. Rangers
|4
|3
|1
|0
|6
|17
|12
|2-0-0
|1-1-0
|0-0-0
|Detroit
|3
|2
|0
|1
|5
|12
|7
|1-0-1
|1-0-0
|1-0-0
|Pittsburgh
|3
|2
|0
|1
|5
|14
|7
|2-0-0
|0-0-1
|0-0-0
|Philadelphia
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|8
|4
|2-0-0
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|Florida
|3
|2
|1
|0
|4
|10
|9
|0-0-0
|2-1-0
|1-1-0
|Montreal
|4
|2
|2
|0
|4
|8
|11
|2-0-0
|0-2-0
|1-1-0
|Toronto
|4
|2
|2
|0
|4
|11
|12
|2-1-0
|0-1-0
|1-1-0
|Washington
|4
|2
|2
|0
|4
|13
|13
|2-1-0
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|Buffalo
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|7
|5
|1-1-0
|0-0-0
|1-1-0
|N.Y. Islanders
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|8
|4
|1-1-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Tampa Bay
|3
|1
|2
|0
|2
|8
|11
|0-0-0
|1-2-0
|0-0-0
|New Jersey
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|4
|10
|0-1-0
|0-1-0
|0-1-0
|Ottawa
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|3
|7
|0-0-0
|0-2-0
|0-2-0
|Columbus
|3
|0
|3
|0
|0
|5
|14
|0-1-0
|0-2-0
|0-1-0
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Dallas
|3
|3
|0
|0
|6
|13
|3
|2-0-0
|1-0-0
|3-0-0
|Vegas
|3
|3
|0
|0
|6
|10
|5
|1-0-0
|2-0-0
|2-0-0
|Calgary
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|9
|6
|1-0-0
|1-0-0
|1-0-0
|Colorado
|3
|2
|1
|0
|4
|14
|10
|1-0-0
|1-1-0
|2-0-0
|Los Angeles
|4
|2
|2
|0
|4
|16
|18
|0-2-0
|2-0-0
|0-2-0
|Nashville
|4
|2
|2
|0
|4
|9
|12
|1-1-0
|1-1-0
|0-2-0
|Seattle
|4
|1
|2
|1
|3
|11
|16
|0-2-0
|1-0-1
|1-1-1
|St. Louis
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|5
|2
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Edmonton
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|8
|7
|1-1-0
|0-0-0
|1-1-0
|Winnipeg
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|5
|5
|1-0-0
|0-1-0
|0-1-0
|Anaheim
|3
|1
|2
|0
|2
|10
|17
|1-0-0
|0-2-0
|1-0-0
|Arizona
|3
|1
|2
|0
|2
|9
|14
|0-0-0
|1-2-0
|0-0-0
|Chicago
|3
|1
|2
|0
|2
|7
|8
|0-0-0
|1-2-0
|0-1-0
|Minnesota
|3
|0
|3
|0
|0
|12
|20
|0-3-0
|0-0-0
|0-1-0
|Vancouver
|3
|0
|3
|0
|0
|9
|14
|0-0-0
|0-3-0
|0-1-0
|San Jose
|4
|0
|4
|0
|0
|6
|14
|0-3-0
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
N.Y. Rangers 6, Anaheim 4
Arizona 4, Toronto 2
Boston 5, Florida 3
Washington 6, Vancouver 4
Montreal 3, Pittsburgh 2, OT
Los Angeles 5, Detroit 4, OT
Colorado 6, Minnesota 3
Dallas 4, Winnipeg 1
Carolina 5, Seattle 1
Anaheim at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Boston at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Vancouver at Columbus, 7 p.m.
San Jose at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.
Buffalo at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
Vegas at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Los Angeles at Nashville, 9:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
Winnipeg at Colorado, 8 p.m.
St. Louis at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Anaheim at Boston, 7 p.m.
Arizona at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Dallas at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Los Angeles at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Nashville at Columbus, 7 p.m.
San Jose at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Washington at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.
Vancouver at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Carolina at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
Buffalo at Calgary, 9:30 p.m.
Winnipeg at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
Detroit at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Seattle at Colorado, 9 p.m.