All Times EDT
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Charlotte
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|7
|4
|Hershey
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|5
|2
|Providence
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|7
|4
|Bridgeport
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|4
|5
|Lehigh Valley
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|4
|4
|WB/Scranton
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|3
|Hartford
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|4
|7
|Springfield
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|5
|7
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Belleville
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|12
|8
|Cleveland
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|11
|9
|Rochester
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|5
|5
|Toronto
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|5
|5
|Syracuse
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|9
|11
|Laval
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|8
|12
|Utica
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Milwaukee
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|5
|2
|Manitoba
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|3
|8
|5
|Grand Rapids
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|10
|11
|Rockford
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|5
|8
|Texas
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|8
|7
|Iowa
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|4
|7
|Chicago
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|5
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Coachella Valley
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|9
|6
|San Jose
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|7
|4
|Bakersfield
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|3
|5
|5
|Abbotsford
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|5
|10
|Colorado
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|7
|8
|Henderson
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|7
|4
|Ontario
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|10
|5
|San Diego
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|11
|10
|Tucson
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|4
|7
|Calgary
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|6
|9
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Coachella Valley 3, Calgary 1
WB/Scranton at Utica, ppd
Henderson at Ontario, 10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Springfield at Laval, 7 p.m.
Belleville at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
Bakersfield at Henderson, 10 p.m.
No games scheduled
Cleveland at Utica, 7 p.m.
Hershey at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Bridgeport at Providence, 7:05 p.m.
Laval at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.
Springfield at Belleville, 7:05 p.m.
Syracuse at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
Manitoba at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Texas at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Abbotsford at Coachella Valley, 9 p.m.
Calgary at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
Ontario at San Diego, 10 p.m.