Japan: Kishida orders probe into Unification Church after Abe killing

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Monday ordered a government probe into the Unification Church, a religious group that has been in the spotlight since the assassination of former premier Shinzo Abe.

An investigation into the killing of Abe has revealed close ties between the Unification Church and the conservative ruling Liberal Demoratic Party (LDP). Abe had no direct ties to the Church in question, though.

The man accused of killing Abe was reportedly motivated by resentment against the religious organization, which has been accused of intimidating members into making significant donations.

Support for current PM Kishida's government has fallen to its lowest level since he took office last year as people have grown angry about the Liberal Democratic Party not fully disclosing its ties to the Church.

What is the link between the man accused of shooting Abe and the Church?

A police investigation into the assassination of Abe in July revealed that the mother of the accused has been a longtime member of the Church.

The accused believed that Abe had promoted the Church to which his mother made huge donations.

Keiko Nagaoka, the minister for education and culture, said Prime Minister Kishida had ordered her to look into the matter. "I will begin immediately," she said on Monday.

Japanese local media reported that the probe would examine whether the Church harmed public welfare or committed acts at odds with its status as a religious group.

The investigation could lead to a dissolution order under Japan's religious corporations law, which could see the Church lose its status as an organization exempt from paying taxes. But even if that were the case, the Church could still continue to operate.

Abe was shot from behind with a homemade gun in the western city of Nara on July 8, while delivering a campaign speech two days before a parliamentary election.

rm/jsi (AFP, Reuters)