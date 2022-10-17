Travel tips for Bilbao

The Guggenheim Museum in Bilbao opened 25 years ago. The titanium, sandstone and glass building on the banks of the Nervion River, designed by Canadia... The Guggenheim Museum in Bilbao opened 25 years ago. The titanium, sandstone and glass building on the banks of the Nervion River, designed by Canadian architect Frank Gehry, has become a landmark in the Basque capital. It soon became an attraction for more than just architecture- and art-lovers. To date, more than 20 million visitors have brought new wealth to a city formerly in decline.