BTQ to Organize Post-Quantum Cryptography Workshop in Taipei

TAIPEI (BTQ) – BTQ AG, a global quantum technology company focused on securing the digital asset class, will organize a one-day post-quantum cryptography workshop on Dec. 5, 2022, at the Regent Taipei.

This event, which will be conducted in English, will be held on the sidelines of Asiacrypt 2022, one of eight flagship annual cryptography conferences held by the International Association for Cryptologic Research (IACR). The workshop will feature the views of some of the world’s foremost researchers of post-quantum cryptography (PQC).

As many are already aware, the rapid development of large quantum computers poses an existential threat to the currently deployed public-key cryptography that provides a foundation of trust for the operation of today’s Internet and other vital infrastructure. This workshop will thus provide a platform for representatives from academia, industry, and governments from the international community to meet and address the immense challenges arising from PQC standardization, as well as migrating the whole of cyberspace from today’s public-key to PQC.

The workshop will open with a presentation by Dr. Dustin Moody of the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), an agency under the U.S. Department of Commerce. Dr. Moody will provide an overview and updates on the NIST’s efforts to develop and promote standardized PQC algorithms.

Technical leaders from around the world will share their insights on PQC technologies and the latest research in the field. BTQ will also contribute by sharing its own experience in tackling one of the most difficult challenges in adopting PQC: reducing the very large ciphertext and signature size of the new algorithms.

BTQ is a global quantum technology company focused on securing the digital asset class. It is an official sponsor of Asiacrypt 2022, which will be held at the Regent Taipei on Dec. 5-9, 2022.

For more information on the workshop, schedule, and confirmed participants, please visit the official event page.