Taoyuan Future Data Symposium shares insights on unlocking data's potential

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A two-day symposium took place over the weekend in Taoyuan in tandem with the city's two-week-long Big Data Application Exhibition, offering insights on unlocking data's potential for social and economic good.

Representatives and data governance specialists from industry, government, and academia gathered at the "Future Data Symposium" between Oct. 15 and 16 to exchange views on how digital technologies have rapidly assimilated into the daily lives of Taoyuan residents over the years. The experts also discussed how big data analytics can accelerate digital transformation, which provides the industry sector with unparalleled opportunities for value creation in multiple dimensions.

Having ranked first place in international smart city competitions and earning the title "intelligent community of the year" three years ago, Taoyuan City is delving deeper into data governance, in collaboration with international and local tech giants, to take the smart city to the next level.

With wide internet access availability, the city government swiftly adopted fifth-generation (5G) wireless technology in its emergency medical services and smart healthcare at the beginning of the COVID-19 outbreak to help health workers quickly respond to various medical conditions of infected residents. "Health workers can track patient information, such as their breathing, temperature, blood oxygen levels, images, and other bio data without delay due to 5G’s low latency,” director of Taoyuan's IT department, Yu Wan-ru (余宛如), said.

The city further extended its 5G network to new devices and platforms in order to optimize municipal services for citizens and to provide new gains in its operational efficiency. Transmission costs have reduced significantly and data quality has improved thanks to advanced data analytics.

Yu said the cabinet-level 5G project "Asia Silicon Valley" gives Taoyuan’s smart city development a push as more big tech companies contribute to make the dream possible. "Microsoft's Azure has been introduced into the city's hybrid cloud, HwaCom Systems Inc. is the network integration and management solution provider, for example," she added.

Apart from discussions about the application of the latest information technology and big data, the symposium also explored how big data can be implemented in healthcare services and businesses of different sizes to further create more employment opportunities.



The Future Data Symposium's Smart-Health Panel. (From right to left) Wang Chong-hsian, School of Physical Therapy professor at Chang Gung University; Lu Dong-hong, general Mmanager of uCare Medical Electronics; Hong Hong-yi, CEO of GLM; Liu Ting-han, business manager at Shennona; Huan Yuchao, Medicine Department director at Ten-Chen Medical Group. (Taoyuan City Government photo)



The Future Data Symposium's Smart-Life Panel. (From right to left) Chan Chian-long, College of Information professor at Yuan Ze University and director of the Innovation Center for Big Data and Digital Convergence; Li Yue-tan, section chief for Section of Flood Hazard Mitigation at Department of Water Resources, Taoyuan; Wang Guo-wei, chief of Traffic Engineering Section at Department of Transportation, Taoyuan; Chloe Hsuan, co-founder and chief marketing officer at Conception Digital Integrated Marketing Co. (Taoyuan City Government photo)



The Future Data Symposium's Innovation/Entrepreneurship panel. (Right to left) Chen Hsuan-shuo, director of Enterprise Resource Planning and Big Data Analysis Center at National Central University; Kao Ching-han, director of Executive Operation Office for Industry-Academia Cooperation at Chung Yuan Christian University; Huang Yao-yi, Technology Department, Technical Architect for Microsoft Taiwan; Fan De-yuan, founder and CEO, J&D; Hsu Chen-li, vice president of Integrated Marketing Department at Wavenet. (Taoyuan City Government photo)