Taiwan lawmaker calls on Medigen to supply COVID test kits free of charge

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — On Tuesday (Oct. 18), Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) lawmaker Kao Chia-yu (高嘉瑜) called on Medigen to provide PCR tests free of charge to travelers who need them, because Japan did not approve Taiwan’s Medigen COVID-19 vaccines domestically.

Since Japan reopened its borders to tourists Oct. 11, only travelers inoculated with vaccines from an official government list have been allowed to enter the country without COVID tests or quarantine. The list included vaccines from China and India, but not Taiwan’s Medigen.

As a result, the estimated one million Taiwanese who received Medigen shots do not qualify for test-free and quarantine-free travel to Japan. This led Kao to demand the company supply free PCR test kits in order to make up for the extra expense, which is estimated at NT$3,500 ($109) per traveller.

Even though vaccinations were not meant for travel, the company bears some responsibility for failing to obtain international certification for its vaccine, she said. The lawmaker also pointed out that Medigen developed a PCR test kit in 2020 which fulfilled the requirements for certification by the European Union, showing it had the capability to help travelers going to Japan.

Media personality Yang Sen-hong (楊憲宏) made the same points in a comment, calling on the company to provide the COVID tests to those who chose to receive its vaccine shots. He added that Taiwanese planning to travel overseas might not only meet problems when traveling to Japan, but could also be barred from other countries.