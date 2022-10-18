Photo identifies Chinese diplomats who allegedly assaulted Hong Kong protestor

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — An image surfaced on Tuesday (Oct. 18) allegedly identifying four Chinese diplomats who have been accused of assaulting a Hong Kong protestor inside China's Consulate General in Manchester, England.

On Sunday (Oct. 16), a video appeared on Telegram showing Hongkongers protesting against China outside the consulate in the U.K. A member of the consulate staff, wearing a beret, blue scarf, and dark coat, later identified as Consul General Zheng Xiyuan (鄭曦原), can be seen destroying protest banners.

Zheng then enters a breach in the front gate, where protestors can be seen clashing with other employees of the consulate. Although police were able to separate protesters and consulate staff, one of the protestors, who wished only to be identified as "Bob," was dragged by consulate employees into the grounds of the facility.

Another video clearly shows several consulate members holding the man down as they beat him, while a British police officer tries in vain to pull the assailants off the victim.

Netizens compared footage of clothing and facial features of the consulate members to video and photos of the incident to publically identify those involved. On Tuesday (Oct. 18), an image naming the four alleged attackers was uploaded online. According to the image, the alleged assailants are Zheng, Consul Gao Lianjia (高連甲), Counsellor Chen Wei (陳偉), and Deputy Consul General Fan Yingjie (範映傑).

All four can be seen in the photo dragging the victim into the compound. Bob was later able to leave the compound, but had obvious abrasions and bruises on his face, and reportedly suffered injuries to his head, face, neck, back, and waist, according to VOA.

At a press briefing on Tuesday, a spokesman for China's Foreign Ministry, Wang Wenbin (汪文斌), claimed "The troublemakers illegally entered the Chinese Consulate-General in Manchester, endangering the security of the premises," reported HKFP. British Prime Minister Liz Truss described the incident as "extremely concerning," while members of both the Labour and Conservative parties have called for the Chinese ambassador to provide an explanation of the incident, reported the Guardian.

Many people believe the man who kicked down the banner and watched other staff members beating up a #HongKong #HK protester inside the #CCP Consulate in Manchester in UK could be no other than Consul-General #ZhengXiujuan #鄭曦原 pic.twitter.com/VK1pCPxWay — Jennifer Zeng 曾錚 (@jenniferzeng97) October 17, 2022