India TV station presents Taiwan’s Interpol bid

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — India’s WION television station was broadcasting a video promoting Taiwan’s campaign for observer status at Interpol as the organization opened its 90th General Assembly in New Delhi Tuesday (Oct. 18).

The organization’s secretary general, Jurgen Stock, said Monday (Oct. 17) that Taiwan could not be allowed to participate because Interpol recognized China as a member and Taiwan as part of China.

Two thousand attendees from 195 countries are attending the Interpol assembly, which will last from Oct. 18-21. India Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the audience of ministers and senior law enforcement officials during the opening ceremony, CNA reported.

Taiwan’s office in India cooperated with WION to produce a film emphasizing why the country could play such an important role in international crime-fighting efforts. The video, titled “A Safer World, Taiwan Can Help,” was shown on WION each evening during peak viewing hours from Oct. 16-20.

The Taiwan police’s capabilities in combating high-tech and Internet crime featured prominently, underlining the case for the country’s participation to India’s TV viewers and to visitors at local events organized by Taiwan’s office in New Delhi.