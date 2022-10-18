Former legislator Huang Yi-chiao falls to his death from apartment building in Taipei

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Former Kuomingtang (KMT) Legislator Huang Yi-chiao (黃義交), 69, fell to his death from an apartment building in Taipei’s Neihu District on Monday (Oct. 17), and prosecutors have ruled out foul play.

Taipei police and firefighters responded to a call from a security staff member at an apartment building on Neihu’s Wende Road at 5:11 p.m. on Monday, alerting them that a man had fallen from the 11-story building and had no vital signs, CNA reported.

Huang was rushed to the Tri-Service General Hospital, but he soon succumbed to his injuries.

According to a UDN report, an unidentified friend said after Huang lost his 2012 legislative election, he had lived by himself on the third floor of the building and that he still kept in contact with his former boss, former Taiwan Province Governor and People First Party (PFP) Chairman James Soong (宋楚瑜).

The friend said Huang, who lived by himself, had been suffering from depression in recent years, per UDN. Huang had said recently to his friend that he had not been in a good mood.

Huang worked as the spokesman for Soong during his tenure as governor from 1994 to 1998. He also served as a legislator, as an independent and for the PFP and KMT.

After Huang lost his 2012 legislative election to the Democratic Progressive Party's Lin Chia-lung (林佳龍), the then Taichung Mayor Jason Hu (胡志強) invited him to work as deputy secretary-general of Taichung City Government, which Huang accepted at first, but then decided against taking up the post, and eventually faded away from politics.

If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact 1925, 1995, or 1980.