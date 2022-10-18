Probiotic Supplements Market 2022 Key Players Analysis, Industry Size, Growth, Trend and Forecast by 2030

The recent analysis by Quadintel on the global Probiotic Supplements Market Report 2022 revolves around various aspects of the market, including characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, strategies, etc. It also includes COVID-19 Outbreak Impact, accompanied by traces of the historic events. The study highlights the list of projected opportunities, sales and revenue on the basis of region and segments. Apart from that, it also documents other topics such as manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, etc. For better demonstration, it throws light on the precisely obtained data with the thoroughly crafted graphs, tables, Bar &Pie Charts, etc.

Market Analysis

The report provides a thorough study of this market, taking into account current events, trending projections, anticipated business openings, and data-based forecasts (2022-2030). This research offers a more comprehensive perspective of the market dynamics by concentrating on product and geographical interpretations. In addition to looking at the significance of this field, the study supports the market expectations.

The Global Probiotic Supplements Market is projected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.43%, and will reach USD 3.28 Bn by 2027.

Awareness about health and fitness is augmenting the need for nutritional diets and maintenance of healthy microbiota, thereby propelling the demand for probiotic supplements.

Form segment insights:

Probiotics are consumed mostly in dry form as capsules, powder, chewable, and tablets. The rising adoption of gummies and chewable probiotic supplements is expected to increase the growth of the dry probiotics market across the world. The dry probiotic supplements segment held a market share of 83% in 2017. The development of dry probiotic supplements for chronic diseases will fuel the growth of the segment, at an expected CAGR of 10.15% during the 2018-2027 period.

Source segment insights:

Based on the source, the market was dominated by the bacteria-based probiotic supplements segment, with a 91% share in 2017. Most probiotic supplements include bacterial strains, of which, Lactobacillus sp and Bifidobacterium sp are used widely for the maintenance of healthy microbiota.

Key Companies Covered in the Probiotic Supplements Market Research are Sanofi, The Procter & Gamble Company, Novartis, i-Health, Inc., Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings Co., Ltd., BioGaia, Bayer Group, Probi AB, RENEW LIFE, Danisco A/S and other key market players.

Distribution channel segment insights:

The pharmacy store-based probiotic supplements segment was the leading contributor to the global probiotic supplements market, having generated 46% of the market value in 2017. However, the online store-based probiotic supplements segment is expected to witness the highest expansion, at a CAGR of 13.49% during the 2018-2027 period. The key online distribution channels for probiotic supplements include Amazon, Costco, and The Vitamin Shoppe, among others.

Application segmentation insights:

The segment for gastrointestinal health will be the leading contributor to the global probiotic supplements market, and is anticipated to contribute approximately 64% to the global market value by 2027. The reason for being the leading application segment can be attributed to the increasing prevalence of digestive diseases and diarrhea, due to changing food habits and lifestyle, especially in developing countries.

Regional insights:

The North America probiotic supplements market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 10.68% during the 2018-2027 period, leading to a global revenue of USD 1483.1 Mn by 2027. Increasing awareness about the benefits of probiotic supplements, and inclinations towards preventive care will aid the growth of the market. The Asia-Pacific probiotic supplements market is expected to expand at the highest CAGR of 11.34% between 2018 and 2027.

The report further discusses the market opportunity, compound annual growth rate (CAGR) growth rate, competition, new technology innovations, market players analysis, government guidelines, export and import (EXIM) analysis, historical revenues, future forecasts etc. in the following regions and/or countries:

North America (U.S. & Canada) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth, Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth & Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, NORDIC(Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark), Ireland, Switzerland, Austria, Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe), Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth Market Players Analys & Opportunity Outlook

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth & Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman), North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Each report by the Quadintel contains more than 100+ pages, specifically crafted with precise tables, charts, and engaging narrative: The tailor-made reports deliver vast information on the market with high accuracy. The report encompasses: Micro and macro analysis, Competitive landscape, Regional dynamics, Operational landscape, Legal Set-up, and Regulatory frameworks, Market Sizing and Structuring, Profitability and Cost analysis, Demographic profiling and Addressable market, Existing marketing strategies in the market, Segmentation analysis of Market, Best practice, GAP analysis, Leading market players, Benchmarking, Future market trends and opportunities.

Thoroughly Described Qualitative COVID 19 Outbreak Impact Include Identification and Investigation on: Market Structure, Growth Drivers, Restraints and Challenges, Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities, Porter’s Fiver Forces. The report also inspects the financial standing of the leading companies, which includes gross profit, revenue generation, sales volume, sales revenue, manufacturing cost, individual growth rate, and other financial ratios. The report basically gives information about the Market trends, growth factors, limitations, opportunities, challenges, future forecasts, and information on the prominent and other key market players.

Key questions answered: This study documents the affect of COVID 19 Outbreak: Our professionally crafted report contains precise responses and pinpoints the excellent opportunities for investors to make new investments. It also suggests superior market plan trajectories along with a comprehensive analysis of current market infrastructures, prevailing challenges, opportunities, etc. To help companies design their superior strategies, this report mentions information about end-consumer target groups and their potential operational volumes, along with the potential regions and segments to target and the benefits and limitations of contributing to the market. Any market’s robust growth is derived by its driving forces, challenges, key suppliers, key industry trends, etc., which is thoroughly covered in our report. Apart from that, the accuracy of the data can be specified by the effective SWOT analysis incorporated in the study.

