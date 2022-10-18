Meat Substitutes Market Growth Holds Strong | Amys Kitchen, VBites, Monde Nissin Corporation

The recent analysis by Quadintel on the global Meat Substitutes Market Report 2022 revolves around various aspects of the market, including characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, strategies, etc. It also includes COVID-19 Outbreak Impact, accompanied by traces of the historic events. The study highlights the list of projected opportunities, sales and revenue on the basis of region and segments. Apart from that, it also documents other topics such as manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, etc. For better demonstration, it throws light on the precisely obtained data with the thoroughly crafted graphs, tables, Bar &Pie Charts, etc.

Market Analysis

The report provides a thorough study of this market, taking into account current events, trending projections, anticipated business openings, and data-based forecasts (2022-2030). This research offers a more comprehensive perspective of the market dynamics by concentrating on product and geographical interpretations. In addition to looking at the significance of this field, the study supports the market expectations.

The Global Meat Substitutes Market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period (2018-2023) and is expected to be worth USD 6.1 billion by 2023.

Rising health issues (which includes obesity and diabetes) owing to the excess consumption of meat products, and increasing awareness of environmental impact caused by rearing of animals (for meat consumption) are major factors driving the consumers to shift towards meat substitutes. The emerging trend in the meat substitutes market includes diversification of raw materials used in the making of alternative meat products, primarily shifting from soy and wheat, to recognizable, clean-label ingredients, and high quality protein, which appeals to non-vegans and non-vegetarians.

Segmentation based on product type

The different product types offered in the meat substitutes market include tofu and tofu-based products, tempeh, seitan, textured vegetable protein (TVP) and quorn. The tofu and tofu-based food contributed the largest market share of 43% in 2018, due to its ease of availability, and high nutritional value. Seitan is projected to show the highest CAGR of 8.3% during 2018-2023, as it is steadily gaining popularity in the form of vegan comfort food, and is also being used in junk food like burger, pizza, fake fried chicken, and kebabs. Due to its versatile nature, it is abundantly available in restaurants in Europe and the US.

Segmentation based on source type

The different types of sources from which the meat substitute products are derived include soy, wheat and mycoprotein. The soy segment contributed the largest market share of 48% in 2018, owing to the awareness of its high protein content and various health benefits associated with it. Wheat is expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.7% during 2018-2023, as wheat gluten is a key ingredient for the preparation of seitan and it also provides high content of minerals, vitamin B, and zinc, which is essential for a meat substitute product. The mycoprotein segment is expected to expand at the CAGR of 7.8% during 2018-2023, as mycoprotein is associated with numerous health benefits such as stable blood pressure, improved digestive system, and lower cholesterol.

Key Companies Covered in the Meat Substitutes Market Research are Amys Kitchen, VBites, Monde Nissin Corporation, Beyond Meat, Impossible Foods, Sunfed, Next Level Burgers and other key market players.

Regional insights

The meat substitutes market in Europe is expected to expand at the highest CAGR of 9.3% during the 2018-2023 period, as this market is driven by the rise in health-conscious consumers due to the growing incidences of diseases and conditions such as diabetes, high-blood pressure, and constipation coupled with the trend of flexitarian lifestyle that has been fueling the market for meat substitutes. The North American meat substitutes market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period, which is driven by the presence of innovative startups like Meatless B.V, Beyond Meat, and Next Level Burgers that offer a wide range of alternatives to meat, and satiate the taste buds of not only vegan consumers, but to non-vegetarians as well. In 2018, the Asia-Pacific region which contributed USD 0.8 Bn in the total meat substitutes market, is driven by industrial growth and improvements in the food industry, providing new opportunities for the meat substitutes market in this region. In Europe, the contribution of new product launches from the meat substitutes category increased from 9% in 2013 to 11% in 2018 (Jan-Sep). This trend was also seen across the globe with new product launches increasing from 6% to 14%.

The report further discusses the market opportunity, compound annual growth rate (CAGR) growth rate, competition, new technology innovations, market players analysis, government guidelines, export and import (EXIM) analysis, historical revenues, future forecasts etc. in the following regions and/or countries:

By Geography

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand, and the Rest of Asia Pacific)

Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and the Rest of Europe)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa, and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

North America (U.S. & Canada)

North America garnered a substantial market share in the Meat Substitutes Market, due to growing demand for Meat Substitutes Market products, and rising disposable income, followed by Latin America, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa respectively.

Presently, the Asia Pacific region conquers the Meat Substitutes Market.

