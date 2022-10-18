Global 5G Market Is Set to Experience Revolutionary Growth by 2030 | China Mobile, Verizon Communications, AT&T

The recent analysis by Quadintel on the global Global 5G Market Report 2022 revolves around various aspects of the market, including characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, strategies, etc. It also includes COVID-19 Outbreak Impact, accompanied by traces of the historic events. The study highlights the list of projected opportunities, sales and revenue on the basis of region and segments. Apart from that, it also documents other topics such as manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, etc. For better demonstration, it throws light on the precisely obtained data with the thoroughly crafted graphs, tables, Bar &Pie Charts, etc.

The global 5G market is expected to reach $277 billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 111% during 2019-2025.

The telecom industry is at a nascent stage in 5G technology development. This disruptive technology holds a promising economic value that can lead to a hyper-connected society, where mobile will play a significant role in peoples lives. Since 2012, many government initiatives, along with investments from telecom companies, have shaped the development of 5G. Factors such as rising demand in mobile broadband, the growing use of smartphones, and smart wearable devices, clubbed with surging demand of mobile video adoption, are expected to drive the 5G market during the forecast period.

Currently, every government is enthusiastic about getting ahead of the curve in the 5G space. The governments of Japan, South Korea, the U.S., and China have also been particularly active in pushing the rollout of 5G technology by the end of 2019. Based on the types of connection, the market can be categorized as SIM cellular connections and M2M SIM cellular connections.

SIM cellular connections segment insights

By 2025, the number of 4G SIM cellular connections will dominate by accounting for 57% of the total connections, but 5G SIM cellular connection will have the highest growth rate of 146% during the forecast period. Government policies and projects, such as China’s National 863 Program, China’s 13th Five-Year Plan, Projeto 5G Brasil, Advanced Wireless Research Initiative, and ENCQOR have supported the R&D requirements and are striving for 5G commercialization by 2019. By 2025, North America is expected to dominate the market by generating 45% of the total 5G SIM cellular revenue followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific.

Key Companies Covered in the Global 5G Market Research are China Mobile, Verizon Communications, AT&T, Vodafone, Nippon Telegraph and Telephone, Sprint Corporation, Deutsche Telekom, Telefnica, Amrica Mvil, China Telecommunications Corporation and other key market players.

SIM M2M cellular connections segment insights

The 5G Market network will support promising technological innovations, including the Internet of Things (IoT), outdoor autonomous robots for the agriculture industry, Intelligent Transport Systems (ITS), smart utility grids, drones, and many more connected devices. The penetration M2M devices for industrial use will rise, and it is estimated that there will be around half a billion M2M connections in industries like retail, manufacturing, and energy by 2025. This will largely be driven by automation and artificial intelligence (AI). Thus, global 5G SIM M2M cellular connections are expected to expand at a CAGR of 231%. By 2025, Europe is expected to dominate the market by generating 35% of the total 5G SIM M2M cellular revenue followed by Asia-Pacific and North America.

Regional segment Insights

On the basis of regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. North America will hold the largest market share of 44% by 2025. Majority of the data consumption will happen through video usage. During 2017-2022, video traffic will grow from 82 EB/year to 731 EB/year at a CAGR of 55%. Media-based companies will develop strategies and business plans in order to generate revenue from this trend. Asia-Pacific will account for the highest number of 5G cellular subscribers by 2025. Though revenue growth in recent times has slowed, this region is expected to show positive commitment in terms of the rapid adoption of IoT in the near future.

The report further discusses the market opportunity, compound annual growth rate (CAGR) growth rate, competition, new technology innovations, market players analysis, government guidelines, export and import (EXIM) analysis, historical revenues, future forecasts etc. in the following regions and/or countries:

By Geography

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand, and the Rest of Asia Pacific)

Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and the Rest of Europe)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa, and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

North America (U.S. & Canada)

North America garnered a substantial market share in the Global 5G Market, due to growing demand for Global 5G Market products, and rising disposable income, followed by Latin America, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa respectively.

Presently, the Asia Pacific region conquers the Global 5G Market.

