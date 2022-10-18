Healthcare 3D Printing Market Analysis 2022, Business Revenues, Expansion Plans and Forecast to 2030

The Global Healthcare 3D Printing Market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 23.1% and will be worth USD 2.48 billion by 2024.

The recent analysis by Quadintel on the global Healthcare 3D Printing Market Report 2022 revolves around various aspects of the market, including characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, strategies, etc. It also includes COVID-19 Outbreak Impact, accompanied by traces of the historic events. The study highlights the list of projected opportunities, sales and revenue on the basis of region and segments. Apart from that, it also documents other topics such as manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, etc. For better demonstration, it throws light on the precisely obtained data with the thoroughly crafted graphs, tables, Bar &Pie Charts, etc.

Market Analysis

The report provides a thorough study of this market, taking into account current events, trending projections, anticipated business openings, and data-based forecasts (2022-2030). This research offers a more comprehensive perspective of the market dynamics by concentrating on product and geographical interpretations. In addition to looking at the significance of this field, the study supports the market expectations.

Increasing demand for customized healthcare solutions, such as dental and surgical implants, is driving the growth of 3D printing in the healthcare sector. Additionally, 3D printing is helping improve the efficiency and precision of the healthcare system in a cost-effective manner. Volume production and patient-specific capabilities are among the most important factors taken into consideration when looking at the impact of 3D printing on the medical devices industry.

Segmentation based on technology

The various 3D printing technologies used in the healthcare space are Selective Laser Sintering (SLS), Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM), Material Jetting, Stereolithography (SLA), Direct Metal Laser Sintering (DMLS), and Digital Light Processing (DLP), among others. The FDM technology-based healthcare 3D printing market is expected to expand at the highest CAGR of 25% during 2019-2024, leading to a global revenue generation of USD 709 million by 2024. The growth can be attributed to increasing use of FDM technology in geometric development of basic surgical models with a wide range of colors. Although the finished products that use FDM technology are low in number, the technology is most preferred to develop low-cost prototypes for design optimization. On the other hand, DMLS is the most preferred metal 3D printing technology. The DMLS technology-based healthcare 3D printing market is expected to expand at a significant CAGR of 22.9% during 2019-2024.

Segmentation based on application

Based on applications, the healthcare 3D printing market is segmented by dental implants and orthodontics, surgical guides, surgical implants, hearing aids, prosthetics, tissue engineering, and others. Dental implants and orthodontics are the leading sub-segment which generated a revenue of USD 231.5 million in 2018 and is expected to expand at the CAGR of 21.4% during 2019-2024. However, the 3D printing surgical implants market is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 27.1%. Besides, easy accessibility and affordability of 3D printed surgical guides are increasing the demand for precise anatomical models for surgical planning. The market share of 3D printed surgical guides is expected to increase from 21% in 2018 to 24% in 2024.

Key Companies Covered in the Healthcare 3D Printing Market Research are 3D Systems, Stratasys, Materialise, Envisiontec, Formlabs, Prodways, Renishaw, Organovo, Cellink, Protolabs and other key market players.

Regional insights

North America is the leading contributor to the globalhealthcare 3D printing market. The North American healthcare 3D printing market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 22.7% during 2019-2024, leading to a global revenue of USD 901.2 million by 2024. However, the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region is anticipated to expand at the highest CAGR of 25.9% between 2019 and 2024. The growth can be attributed to increasing demand for dental implants owing to the rising edentulous population. In the APAC healthcare 3D printing market, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, and India are the key contributing countries.

The report further discusses the market opportunity, compound annual growth rate (CAGR) growth rate, competition, new technology innovations, market players analysis, government guidelines, export and import (EXIM) analysis, historical revenues, future forecasts etc. in the following regions and/or countries:

By Geography

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand, and the Rest of Asia Pacific)

Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and the Rest of Europe)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa, and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

North America (U.S. & Canada)

North America garnered a substantial market share in the Healthcare 3D Printing Market, due to growing demand for Healthcare 3D Printing Market products, and rising disposable income, followed by Latin America, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa respectively.

Presently, the Asia Pacific region conquers the Healthcare 3D Printing Market.

