Digital Gaming Market Quality and Quantity Analysis | Activision Blizzard, Electronic Arts

The Global Digital Gaming Market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 15.7% and is expected to be worth $264.9 billion by 2023.

The recent analysis by Quadintel on the global Digital Gaming Market Report 2022 revolves around various aspects of the market, including characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, strategies, etc. It also includes COVID-19 Outbreak Impact, accompanied by traces of the historic events. The study highlights the list of projected opportunities, sales and revenue on the basis of region and segments. Apart from that, it also documents other topics such as manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, etc. For better demonstration, it throws light on the precisely obtained data with the thoroughly crafted graphs, tables, Bar &Pie Charts, etc.

Request To Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report:–https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/digital-gaming-market/QI042

Market Analysis

The report provides a thorough study of this market, taking into account current events, trending projections, anticipated business openings, and data-based forecasts (2022-2030). This research offers a more comprehensive perspective of the market dynamics by concentrating on product and geographical interpretations. In addition to looking at the significance of this field, the study supports the market expectations.

The increased proliferation of smartphones and tablets is providing considerable push to the gaming market globally. Also, the improvement in technology and the ease of access to internet connectivity have given an impetus to live games of MMO and eSports genres. The gaming companies are increasingly preferring digital distribution channels over physical distribution channels, as digital distribution allows easy purchase and downloading of digital content for different gaming platforms.

Segment insights:

The various platforms used for gaming are PC, mobile, and console. The mobile platform is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 23.1% during the 2018-2023 period, leading to a global revenue generation of $165.3 billion by 2023. The growth in mobile gaming can be attributed to the ease in use of mobile phones and the affordability of the feature-rich smartphones coupled with a reasonably good internet connection in most of the regions across the globe. Over the years, the gamers realized the convenience that mobile gaming offers over the console and PC games, leading to its wide adoption. While mobile gaming is gaining popularity, PC gaming is expected to decline in the years to come and will have an estimated market share of only 11.0% by 2023.

Key Companies Covered in the Digital Gaming Market Research are Activision Blizzard, Electronic Arts, Take Two Interactive, Ubisoft, Zynga, Tencent, GungHo Online, Nintendo, Sony Corporation, Microsoft Corporation and other key market players.

Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report:–https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/digital-gaming-market/QI042

Regional insights:

The digital gaming market in North America is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.6% during the 2018-2023 period. Events such as eSports in the US is backed by astounding internet connectivity in the region. Asia-Pacific is the leading contributor to the global digital gaming market. It is expected to contribute $137.8 billion by 2023. Additionally, the Asia-Pacific region will witness the highest CAGR of 17.5% during the forecast period of 2018-2023. The key countries contributing to APACs humongous revenue are China, South Korea, Japan, and India. The revenue contribution by Latin America is expected to be $6.9 billion by 2023. Both Sony and Microsoft have programs for their console markets in Latin America that are open to independent developers and small studios, which in turn is strengthening the console gaming in the region. The EMEA region is expected to capture a market share of 22.0% by 2023. The VR gaming segment is one of the most competitive spaces of gaming in Europe.

The report further discusses the market opportunity, compound annual growth rate (CAGR) growth rate, competition, new technology innovations, market players analysis, government guidelines, export and import (EXIM) analysis, historical revenues, future forecasts etc. in the following regions and/or countries:

North America (U.S. & Canada) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth, Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth & Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, NORDIC(Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark), Ireland, Switzerland, Austria, Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe), Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth Market Players Analys & Opportunity Outlook

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth & Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman), North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

(Check Our Exclusive Offer: 30% to 40% Discount)–https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/digital-gaming-market/QI042

Each report by the Quadintel contains more than 100+ pages, specifically crafted with precise tables, charts, and engaging narrative: The tailor-made reports deliver vast information on the market with high accuracy. The report encompasses: Micro and macro analysis, Competitive landscape, Regional dynamics, Operational landscape, Legal Set-up, and Regulatory frameworks, Market Sizing and Structuring, Profitability and Cost analysis, Demographic profiling and Addressable market, Existing marketing strategies in the market, Segmentation analysis of Market, Best practice, GAP analysis, Leading market players, Benchmarking, Future market trends and opportunities.

Thoroughly Described Qualitative COVID 19 Outbreak Impact Include Identification and Investigation on: Market Structure, Growth Drivers, Restraints and Challenges, Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities, Porter’s Fiver Forces. The report also inspects the financial standing of the leading companies, which includes gross profit, revenue generation, sales volume, sales revenue, manufacturing cost, individual growth rate, and other financial ratios. The report basically gives information about the Market trends, growth factors, limitations, opportunities, challenges, future forecasts, and information on the prominent and other key market players.

Key questions answered: This study documents the affect of COVID 19 Outbreak: Our professionally crafted report contains precise responses and pinpoints the excellent opportunities for investors to make new investments. It also suggests superior market plan trajectories along with a comprehensive analysis of current market infrastructures, prevailing challenges, opportunities, etc. To help companies design their superior strategies, this report mentions information about end-consumer target groups and their potential operational volumes, along with the potential regions and segments to target and the benefits and limitations of contributing to the market. Any market’s robust growth is derived by its driving forces, challenges, key suppliers, key industry trends, etc., which is thoroughly covered in our report. Apart from that, the accuracy of the data can be specified by the effective SWOT analysis incorporated in the study.

Request Full Report–https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/digital-gaming-market/QI042

About Quadintel:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Quadintel believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Quadintel is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Quadintel:

Email:sales@quadintel.com

Address: Office – 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611, UNITED STATES

Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website:https://www.quadintel.com/