Conjugate Vaccines Market Shares, Growth Factors and Segmentation 2030

The Conjugate Vaccines Market will witness a steady growth, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.7% during 2017-2022, to reach approximately USD 87.7 Bn by 2022.

The recent analysis by Quadintel on the global Conjugate Vaccines Market Report 2022 revolves around various aspects of the market, including characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, strategies, etc. It also includes COVID-19 Outbreak Impact, accompanied by traces of the historic events.

Market Analysis

Market Analysis

The market for conjugate vaccines is expected to increase, owing to global awareness about the benefits of vaccination for the prevention of certain life-threatening diseases, growing initiatives for production of low-cost vaccines, and widespread routine vaccination programmes in emerging economies.

Disease indication segment insights:

Pneumococcal conjugate vaccine (PCV) held the largest market share (24.66%) in 2017 owing to the widespread nature of pneumococcal disease. Also, the leading vaccine-preventable cause of death among children around the world is the pneumococcal disease. Global initiatives were undertaken to speed up the introduction of pneumococcal vaccinations in low-income countries through partnerships among countries, donors, academia, international organizations, and industries. Close on its heels, the diphtheria and tetanus toxoids and pertussis (DTP) conjugate vaccine occupied a share of 23% in 2017. The higher prevalence of respiratory diseases such as whooping cough, among both children and adults, have led to the increased adoption of DTP conjugate vaccines. Haemophilus influenzae type b (Hib) conjugate vaccines are expected to grow at the fastest rate during 2017 2022.

End user segment insights:

The adult segment registered higher market share than the paediatric segment because of an increase in awareness on conjugate vaccines for adults, over the years. Still, the penetration level for adult conjugate vaccines is comparatively lower, with the lowest being for PCVs. Hence, the growth potential is very high. The paediatric vaccines, on the other hand is a stable market and depends highly on the birth rates in each region. The vaccination programmes, especially taken up by global organizations such as the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), have been successful in eradicating many such vaccine-preventable diseases.

Key Companies Covered in the Conjugate Vaccines Market Research are GlaxoSmithKline, Pfizer Inc., Merck & Co., Novartis, Sanofi Pasteur, CSL Limited, Bharat Biotech International, Biological E Limited, Serum Institute of India and other key market players.

Regional insights:

Asia-Pacific is the largest market forconjugate vaccines market, which held a share of 42%, in 2017. The primary indicators of the potential for the vaccine market is the geriatric population in the region, especially in countries such as India and China. In turn, this has, encouraged market participants to increase spending on research and development (R&D) and distribution facilities in the these countries. North America is the second biggest market for conjugate vaccines, owing to the regions widespread immunization programmes. The Middle East and Africa, and Latin America regions lack proper infrastructure and awareness of vaccine-preventable diseases, which are hindering market growth.

The report further discusses the market opportunity, compound annual growth rate (CAGR) growth rate, competition, new technology innovations, market players analysis, government guidelines, export and import (EXIM) analysis, historical revenues, future forecasts etc. in the following regions and/or countries:

North America (U.S. & Canada) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth, Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth & Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, NORDIC(Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark), Ireland, Switzerland, Austria, Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe), Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth Market Players Analys & Opportunity Outlook

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth & Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman), North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Each report by the Quadintel contains more than 100+ pages, specifically crafted with precise tables, charts, and engaging narrative: The tailor-made reports deliver vast information on the market with high accuracy.

The report also inspects the financial standing of the leading companies, which includes gross profit, revenue generation, sales volume, sales revenue, manufacturing cost, individual growth rate, and other financial ratios.

Key questions answered: This study documents the affect of COVID 19 Outbreak: Our professionally crafted report contains precise responses and pinpoints the excellent opportunities for investors to make new investments. It also suggests superior market plan trajectories along with a comprehensive analysis of current market infrastructures, prevailing challenges, opportunities, etc. To help companies design their superior strategies, this report mentions information about end-consumer target groups and their potential operational volumes, along with the potential regions and segments to target and the benefits and limitations of contributing to the market. Any market’s robust growth is derived by its driving forces, challenges, key suppliers, key industry trends, etc., which is thoroughly covered in our report. Apart from that, the accuracy of the data can be specified by the effective SWOT analysis incorporated in the study.

